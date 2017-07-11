close
Rahul Dravid named overseas batting consultant​, Zaheer Khan as bowling coach under Ravi Shastri

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 22:45
Rahul Dravid named overseas batting consultant​, Zaheer Khan as bowling coach under Ravi Shastri

New Delhi: Ending long due speculation over the appointment of new head coach, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Ravi Shastri as Anil Kumble's replacement, while also roping in Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid as bowling coach and overseas batting consultant respectively.

"On Cricket Advisory Committee's recommendation, we have decided to appoint Ravi Shastri as the chief coach while Zaheer Khan will be appointed bowling coach for a period of two years," BCCI acting president CK Khanna confirmed the development to PTI today.

Subsequently, PTI also confirmed that Dravid will act as a batting consultant for Team India's overseas tours.

It will be third stint with the national team for 55- year-old Shastri, who was earlier a Cricket Manager during 2007 tour of Bangladesh and then Team Director from 2014 August to 2016 June during which India won Test overseas series versus Sri Lanka, reached the semi-finals of 2015 World Cup and World T20 semi-finals in 2016.

It was learnt that it was a fight between Shastri and Virender Sehwag but it was skipper Virat Kohli's strong recommendation about Shastri's earlier tenure that swung the deal in favour of BCCI's 'Man of All Seasons'.

Zaheer Khan, who last played international cricket in 2014, is considered to be one of finest exponents of swing bowling India has ever produced.

Dravid, who recently signed a new 2-year contract as the head coach of the U-19 Indian cricket team, will be seen giving his expert opinion for all of the foreign series to Virat Kohli and Co.

TAGS

Zaheer KhanRahul DravidRavi ShastriAnil KumbleVirat KohliBCCIcricket news

