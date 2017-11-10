BCCI pays over Rs 28 lakh to find right NCA Director, GM

New Delhi: The BCCI has recently paid Rs 28.78 lakh as first instalment to a head-hunting agency Korn-Ferry International Pvt Ltd., who's helping the Indian cricket board find suitable candidates for the post of Director National Cricket Academy (NCA) and other corporate posts.

According to the payments of above Rs 25 lakh cleared during October, which was uploaded on BCCI website, a first instalment has been paid as "professional fee for services rendered in conjunction with assignment of Director-NCA & GM/AGM Marketing & Communications."

As of now, BCCI is looking for a suitable candidate (NCA Director), who can successfully implement the plan of the NCA project that is expected to take shape in the next couple of years on BCCI's own land in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The 15 members of the Indian squad that played in the ICC Champions Trophy held in England got Rs 38.67 lakh each as a share of the prize money.

The BCCI has divided the prize money earned from the tournament, in which they lost to Pakistan in the finals.