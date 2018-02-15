BCCI raises red flag over 'Sudama Premier League'

New Delhi: The BCCI has warned all its affiliated units against allowing their players to participate in the unsanctioned 'Sudama Premier League'.

The tournament was launched in the presence of former India captain Kapil Dev and current DDCA senior selection committee chairman Atul Wassan.

Former India players Sanjeev Sharma and former international umpire K Hariharan are also associated with the event.

The matches were supposed to be held at the Feroz Shah Kotla but with BCCI's sanctions, Kotla will not be allowed to be the host.

It is worth mentioning here that the stadium in Greater Noida was banned after it hosted a tournament named Noida Premier League T20.

The BCCI had recently sanctioned its registered players from competing in the dubious ventures like Indian Junior Premier League (IJPL) and Rajwada Premier League.

On Wednesday, BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary wrote to all associations on the "unauthorised Sudama Premier League".

"We wish to bring to your notice that BCCI has not given any permission to the league by the name "Sudama Premier League". You are requested to bring to notice of all registered players, match officials, scorers and video analysts," Choudhary wrote in the letter, which is in possession of PTI.

When Wassan was asked about his association, he replied: "I didn't know about the BCCI circular. I was just trying to help the organisers. But if BCCI has sanctioned the tournament, I will definitely not be part of the proceedings," Wassan told PTI.

Kapil Dev currently is not on BCCI's payrolls but Sanjeev Sharma till a few years ago was the coach of the Delhi Ranji side and then also appeared for the match referee's entrance exam.

Hariharan is a retired umpire who has officiated in two Tests and 34 ODIs. Sudama Premier League is being organized by an NGO named Prasar (People's Right and Social Research Centre).