BCCI's June payments: INR 48 lacs paid to Anil Kumble, a crore each disbursed to R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma
Ex-coach Anil Kumble was paid Rs 48.75 lacs, while Indian cricketers R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane were paid over a crore each.
New Delhi: Citing examples of how transparent the operations of the new BCCI management is, the Indian cricket board released a list of payments (above Rs. 25 lacs) made in June. It lists amounts being disbursed to players, coaches, IPL franchises, etc.
As per the list, a lot of payments were made as part of the 2017 Indian Premier League season, it also shows what amount was disbursed to Indian players based on their involvement.
The details also reveal that ex-coach Anil Kumble was paid Rs 48.75 lacs, while Indian cricketers R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane were paid over a crore each.
Here's the list:-
|Date
|Name of the Party
|Cheque / RTGS Amount
|Purpose
|06/02/17
|The Oberoi Mumbai
|3326130
|Stay charges of TV production crew at Mumbai during IPL 2017.
|06/02/17
|Anil Kumble
|4875000
|Professional fee for the month of April 2017
|06/02/17
|Surge Systems India Pvt Ltd
|5066431
|70% Advance payment for purchase of Ground equipment to Assam Cricket Association
|06/02/17
|Taj Krishna, Hyderabad
|5118024
|Stay charges of TV production crew during IPL matches at Hyderabad.
|06/02/17
|Zoom Communications Ltd.
|8564326
|Balance 50% of Zoom Engineers Fee for IPL 2017.
|06/02/17
|Yourself for Service Tax
|83609908
|Service Tax for the month of May 2017
|06/03/17
|Prime Focus Technologies Ltd
|2839263
|50% Advance for VOD & Highlights packages for IPL 2017
|06/03/17
|Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
|3171073
|Professional fees for services provided on Investigation by Competition Commission of India for the month of April 2017
|06/03/17
|DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd
|46994203
|2nd Instalment for organising IPL Fan Park 2017
|06/05/17
|Yourself for Income Tax
|51821871
|TDS for the month of May 2017
|06/05/17
|Knight Riders Sports Private Limited
|210000000
|2nd Instalment for IPL Season 2017- Share of Net Central Rights
|06/05/17
|Sun TV Network Limited
|210000000
|2nd Instalment for IPL Season 2017- Share of Net Central Rights
|06/05/17
|K.P.H. Dream Cricket Private Limited
|225000000
|2nd Instalment for IPL Season 2017- Share of Net Central Rights
|06/05/17
|GMR Sports Private Limited
|229900000
|2nd Instalment for IPL Season 2017- Share of Net Central Rights
|06/06/17
|MANISH PANDEY
|2970112
|Share of gross revenue 2015-16 International Tournament played in outside India
|06/06/17
|SURESH RAINA
|3282757
|Share of gross revenue 2015-16 International Tournament played in outside India
|06/06/17
|AMIT MISHRA
|4220689
|Share of gross revenue 2015-16 International Tournament played in outside India
|06/06/17
|BHUVANESHWAR KUMAR
|6799997
|Share of gross revenue 2015-16 International Tournament played in outside India
|06/06/17
|UMESH YADAV
|8363214
|Share of gross revenue 2015-16 International Tournament played in outside India
|06/06/17
|ROHIT SHARMA
|11255167
|Share of gross revenue 2015-16 International Tournament played in outside India
|06/07/17
|Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.
|4900000
|50% advance for Ground Transport services to TV Feed Production Crew during IPL 2017.
|06/07/17
|Patrick Joseph Farhart
|17136443
|Professional fees for the period 01.08.15 to 31.10.16 and Family travel charges
|06/08/17
|Incentive Destinations Pvt. Ltd.
|2670720
|Air tickets for TV Feed Production for IPL 2017 Commentators for 24-30 Apr 2017.
|06/08/17
|Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.
|3920000
|Towards 50% advance for IPL 2017.
|06/08/17
|Punjab Cricket Association
|16950000
|Advance against amount due to Association-Hosting Fees for India Vs New Zealand held on 23rd October 2016
|06/08/17
|Knight Riders Sports Private Limited
|157500000
|Prize Money and Play-off Standing Fund for 3rd Place during IPL Season 2017
|06/12/17
|ITW Consulting Pvt Ltd
|4199748
|Operation of IPL 2017 - Online Fantasy League (40%) advance - 2nd Instalment
|06/12/17
|Encompass Events Pvt Ltd
|70144323
|Balance & Final 30% for event coordination charges for IPL 2017- Opening Ceremony at 8 cities
|06/12/17
|Indiawin Sports Pvt Ltd
|228600000
|2nd Instalment of NCR for IPL Season 2017
|06/12/17
|Indiawin Sports Pvt Ltd
|342900000
|Prize Money and Play-off Standing Fund for 1st standing during IPL Season 2017
|6/14/17
|Trade Wings Ltd.
|3024346
|Cost of air tickets issued to players, legal advisors, office bearers, selectors, members of COA etc. during period 23/02 to 28/02.
|6/14/17
|Trade Wings Ltd.
|3710996
|Cost of air tickets issued to players, legal advisors, office bearers, selectors etc. during period 01/03 to 07/03.
|6/14/17
|IMG Advisory Pvt. Ltd.
|8475000
|75% of 2nd 50% balance in Professional Fee for TV Feed Production of IPL 2017.
|6/14/17
|Tamil Nadu Cricket Association
|28750000
|Advance against amount due to association -Hosting Fee to TNCA India V England 16th to 20th Dec 2016
|6/14/17
|IMG Advisory Pvt. Ltd.
|83446148
|75% of the balance in Budgeted Crew Fee for TV Feed Production of IPL 2017.
|6/15/17
|ITC Ltd. - Windsor
|2614150
|Stay charges of TV production crew during IPL 2017 at Bangalore.
|6/15/17
|Hyderabad Cricket Association
|6300000
|Hosting Fee for the Final match held at Hyderabad for IPL Season 2017
|6/15/17
|Group M Media India Pvt Ltd
|10626880
|Advertisement IPL Season 2017- Radio Activity for the month of March 2017
|6/15/17
|Group M Media India Pvt Ltd
|11286778
|Advertisement IPL Season 2017- TV Activity for the month of March 2017
|6/15/17
|Group M Media India Pvt Ltd
|14548233
|Advertisement IPL Season 2017- TV Activity for the month of March 2017
|6/15/17
|DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd
|39800310
|75% Advance for IPL 2017 Playoff - operational services & agreements at Mumbai, Bangalore & Hyderabad
|6/15/17
|Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited
|210000000
|2nd Instalment towards Share of NCR for IPL Season 2017
|6/17/17
|DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt. Ltd.
|3619275
|2nd 50% towards Equipment Cost, Crew Fee, TLB Crew and Transportation for the Big Screen Equipment for IPL 2017.
|6/17/17
|Ambrozia Delicacies Pvt Ltd
|3724884
|Catering at Mohali stadium for 4 league matches during IPL Season 2017
|6/17/17
|Star India Pvt. Ltd.
|4780056
|Commentators Fee (Shane Warne, Mark Butcher and Brett Lee) for TV Feed Production of Australia Series 2017.
|6/17/17
|Group M Media India Pvt Ltd
|28307271
|Advertisement IPL Season 2017- TV Activity for the month of March 2017
|6/17/17
|Zoom Communications Ltd.
|30187500
|Final 25% of Video and Audio facilities services charges for TV Feed Production of IPL 2017.
|6/17/17
|Group M Media India Pvt Ltd
|41388728
|Advertisement IPL Season 2017- TV Activity for the month of March 2017
|6/20/17
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|2865659
|Taxable portion of ICC & BCCI Test Ranking prize money
|6/20/17
|Amit Mishra
|3212059
|Taxable portion of ICC & BCCI Test Ranking prize money
|6/20/17
|R Ashwin
|3479729
|Taxable portion of ICC & BCCI Test Ranking prize money
|6/20/17
|Murali Vijay
|3479729
|Taxable portion of ICC & BCCI Test Ranking prize money
|6/20/17
|DNA Entertainment Network Pvt Ltd
|8059416
|Balance 50% for Hospitality setup cost for IPL Season 2017 at Bangalore, Kolkata, Mumbai & Hyderabad
|6/20/17
|R ASHWIN
|10160915
|Share of gross revenue 2015-16 Tournament played in outside India
|6/22/17
|K L RAHUL
|4220689
|Share of gross revenue 2015-16 Tournament played in outside India
|6/22/17
|AJINKYA RAHANE
|11098846
|Share of gross revenue 2015-16 Tournament played in outside India
|6/27/17
|Thomas Cook (India) Ltd
|2700232
|Foreign currency issue to Kapil Malhotra & Rishikesh Upadhyaya for India tour to West Indies
|6/27/17
|Rodeo Drive Luxury Products Pvt Ltd
|4364825
|Balance 25% and additional 9 watches for IPL Season 2017
|6/28/17
|Yourself for Service tax
|13890967
|Service tax for the month of June 2017
|6/29/17
|Yeshwant Barde
|2804580
|Match officials for IPL Season 2017
|6/29/17
|Anil Dandekar
|3013920
|Match officials for IPL Season 2017
|6/29/17
|K N Ananthapadmanabhan
|3058920
|Match officials for IPL Season 2017
|6/29/17
|Chinmaya Sharma
|3118440
|Match officials for IPL Season 2017
|6/29/17
|Manu Nayar
|3129840
|Match officials for IPL Season 2017
|6/29/17
|Javagal Srinath
|3593520
|Match officials for IPL Season 2017
|6/29/17
|A Nanda Kishore
|3616020
|Match officials for IPL Season 2017
|6/29/17
|Nitin Menon
|3941280
|Match officials for IPL Season 2017
|6/29/17
|Nandan
|3941280
|Match officials for IPL Season 2017
|6/29/17
|Surge Systems India Pvt Ltd
|5107431
|70% Advance for purchase of ground equipment to Assam Cricket Association
|6/29/17
|Mumbai Cricket Association
|6300000
|Hosting Fee for staging of IPL 2017 - Qualifier held on 16.05.2017
|6/29/17
|Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd
|7116111
|Release of withheld NCR - IPL Season 2016 (Debits for IPL 2016 withheld from NCR, Now Paid / Settled by the Franchisee)
|6/29/17
|Group M Media India Pvt Ltd
|9218312
|Advertisement IPL Season 2017- TV Activity for the month of March 2017
|6/29/17
|Mumbai Cricket Association
|28250000
|Advance against amount due to association -Hosting Fee to MuCA India V England 8th to 12th Dec 2016
|6/29/17
|Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association
|28250000
|Advance against amount due to association -Hosting Fee to MPCA India V England 8th to 12th Oct 2016
|6/29/17
|Group M Media India Pvt Ltd
|33110860
|Advertisement IPL Season 2017- TV Activity for the month of March 2017
|
Foreign Payments
|Date
|Name of the Party
|Amount (INR)
|Purpose
|6/16/17
|CRICKET SOUTH AFRICA
|40344445
|TOWARDS IPL 2016 RELEASE FEE (USD 620016.06 EQUIVALENT TO INR 40344445)
|6/19/17
|NEW ZEALAND CRICKET
|13,587,336.00
|TOWARDS IPL 2016 RELEASE FEE (USD 210656.37 EQUIVALENT TO INR 13587336)
|6/22/17
|HAWK EYE INNOVATIONS LTD
|6,156,995.00
|TOWARDS HAWK EYE SERVICES FOR INDIA VS ENGLAND SERIES AS PER INV NO 2300 (GBP 84000 LESS TDS 10.506% GBP 8825.04 NET GBP 75174.96, USD 95464.68 * 64.495)
|6/23/17
|PULSE INNOVATION LTD
|3174800
|TOWARDS DESIGN AND MAINTENANCE FEE FOR BCCI INTERNATIONAL WEBSITE FOR THE PERIOD MARCH 2017 TO MAY 2017 (INR 3547500 LESS TDS 10.506% INR 372700 NET INR 3174800) (GBP 39117.79 EQUIVALENT TO INR 3174800) (USD 49926)
|6/28/17
|RAGHUVIR KHEMANI
|3568398
|TOWARDS PROFESSIONAL FEES FOR SERVICES PROVIDED ON ECONOMIC EVALUATION OF THE OFFICE OF THE DIRECTOR GENERAL, COMPETITION COMM. OF INDIA SUPPLEMENTARY INVESTIGATION REPORT CASE NO 61, 2010 (USD 55300 * 64.528)
|6/30/17
|HAWK EYE INNOVATIONS LTD
|29515797
|HAWK EYE SERVICES PROVIDED DURING AUSTRALIA, BANGLADESH SERIES & IPL 2017 AND REIMBURSEMENT OF INTERNATIONAL FREIGHT COST UM3 AND UM5 DURING NEW ZEALAND SERIES (GBP 391359.49 TDS 10.506% GBP 40775.90 NET GBP 350583.59, USD 455933.96 * 64.737)
The payment details were taken from bcci.tv.
Not seeing names of senior players like Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni was a little surprising.