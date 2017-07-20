BCCI's June payments: INR 48 lacs paid to Anil Kumble, a crore each disbursed to R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma

New Delhi: Citing examples of how transparent the operations of the new BCCI management is, the Indian cricket board released a list of payments (above Rs. 25 lacs) made in June. It lists amounts being disbursed to players, coaches, IPL franchises, etc.

As per the list, a lot of payments were made as part of the 2017 Indian Premier League season, it also shows what amount was disbursed to Indian players based on their involvement.

The details also reveal that ex-coach Anil Kumble was paid Rs 48.75 lacs, while Indian cricketers R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane were paid over a crore each.

Here's the list:-

Date Name of the Party Cheque / RTGS Amount Purpose 06/02/17 The Oberoi Mumbai 3326130 Stay charges of TV production crew at Mumbai during IPL 2017. 06/02/17 Anil Kumble 4875000 Professional fee for the month of April 2017 06/02/17 Surge Systems India Pvt Ltd 5066431 70% Advance payment for purchase of Ground equipment to Assam Cricket Association 06/02/17 Taj Krishna, Hyderabad 5118024 Stay charges of TV production crew during IPL matches at Hyderabad. 06/02/17 Zoom Communications Ltd. 8564326 Balance 50% of Zoom Engineers Fee for IPL 2017. 06/02/17 Yourself for Service Tax 83609908 Service Tax for the month of May 2017 06/03/17 Prime Focus Technologies Ltd 2839263 50% Advance for VOD & Highlights packages for IPL 2017 06/03/17 Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas 3171073 Professional fees for services provided on Investigation by Competition Commission of India for the month of April 2017 06/03/17 DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd 46994203 2nd Instalment for organising IPL Fan Park 2017 06/05/17 Yourself for Income Tax 51821871 TDS for the month of May 2017 06/05/17 Knight Riders Sports Private Limited 210000000 2nd Instalment for IPL Season 2017- Share of Net Central Rights 06/05/17 Sun TV Network Limited 210000000 2nd Instalment for IPL Season 2017- Share of Net Central Rights 06/05/17 K.P.H. Dream Cricket Private Limited 225000000 2nd Instalment for IPL Season 2017- Share of Net Central Rights 06/05/17 GMR Sports Private Limited 229900000 2nd Instalment for IPL Season 2017- Share of Net Central Rights 06/06/17 MANISH PANDEY 2970112 Share of gross revenue 2015-16 International Tournament played in outside India 06/06/17 SURESH RAINA 3282757 Share of gross revenue 2015-16 International Tournament played in outside India 06/06/17 AMIT MISHRA 4220689 Share of gross revenue 2015-16 International Tournament played in outside India 06/06/17 BHUVANESHWAR KUMAR 6799997 Share of gross revenue 2015-16 International Tournament played in outside India 06/06/17 UMESH YADAV 8363214 Share of gross revenue 2015-16 International Tournament played in outside India 06/06/17 ROHIT SHARMA 11255167 Share of gross revenue 2015-16 International Tournament played in outside India 06/07/17 Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. 4900000 50% advance for Ground Transport services to TV Feed Production Crew during IPL 2017. 06/07/17 Patrick Joseph Farhart 17136443 Professional fees for the period 01.08.15 to 31.10.16 and Family travel charges 06/08/17 Incentive Destinations Pvt. Ltd. 2670720 Air tickets for TV Feed Production for IPL 2017 Commentators for 24-30 Apr 2017. 06/08/17 Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. 3920000 Towards 50% advance for IPL 2017. 06/08/17 Punjab Cricket Association 16950000 Advance against amount due to Association-Hosting Fees for India Vs New Zealand held on 23rd October 2016 06/08/17 Knight Riders Sports Private Limited 157500000 Prize Money and Play-off Standing Fund for 3rd Place during IPL Season 2017 06/12/17 ITW Consulting Pvt Ltd 4199748 Operation of IPL 2017 - Online Fantasy League (40%) advance - 2nd Instalment 06/12/17 Encompass Events Pvt Ltd 70144323 Balance & Final 30% for event coordination charges for IPL 2017- Opening Ceremony at 8 cities 06/12/17 Indiawin Sports Pvt Ltd 228600000 2nd Instalment of NCR for IPL Season 2017 06/12/17 Indiawin Sports Pvt Ltd 342900000 Prize Money and Play-off Standing Fund for 1st standing during IPL Season 2017 6/14/17 Trade Wings Ltd. 3024346 Cost of air tickets issued to players, legal advisors, office bearers, selectors, members of COA etc. during period 23/02 to 28/02. 6/14/17 Trade Wings Ltd. 3710996 Cost of air tickets issued to players, legal advisors, office bearers, selectors etc. during period 01/03 to 07/03. 6/14/17 IMG Advisory Pvt. Ltd. 8475000 75% of 2nd 50% balance in Professional Fee for TV Feed Production of IPL 2017. 6/14/17 Tamil Nadu Cricket Association 28750000 Advance against amount due to association -Hosting Fee to TNCA India V England 16th to 20th Dec 2016 6/14/17 IMG Advisory Pvt. Ltd. 83446148 75% of the balance in Budgeted Crew Fee for TV Feed Production of IPL 2017. 6/15/17 ITC Ltd. - Windsor 2614150 Stay charges of TV production crew during IPL 2017 at Bangalore. 6/15/17 Hyderabad Cricket Association 6300000 Hosting Fee for the Final match held at Hyderabad for IPL Season 2017 6/15/17 Group M Media India Pvt Ltd 10626880 Advertisement IPL Season 2017- Radio Activity for the month of March 2017 6/15/17 Group M Media India Pvt Ltd 11286778 Advertisement IPL Season 2017- TV Activity for the month of March 2017 6/15/17 Group M Media India Pvt Ltd 14548233 Advertisement IPL Season 2017- TV Activity for the month of March 2017 6/15/17 DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd 39800310 75% Advance for IPL 2017 Playoff - operational services & agreements at Mumbai, Bangalore & Hyderabad 6/15/17 Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited 210000000 2nd Instalment towards Share of NCR for IPL Season 2017 6/17/17 DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt. Ltd. 3619275 2nd 50% towards Equipment Cost, Crew Fee, TLB Crew and Transportation for the Big Screen Equipment for IPL 2017. 6/17/17 Ambrozia Delicacies Pvt Ltd 3724884 Catering at Mohali stadium for 4 league matches during IPL Season 2017 6/17/17 Star India Pvt. Ltd. 4780056 Commentators Fee (Shane Warne, Mark Butcher and Brett Lee) for TV Feed Production of Australia Series 2017. 6/17/17 Group M Media India Pvt Ltd 28307271 Advertisement IPL Season 2017- TV Activity for the month of March 2017 6/17/17 Zoom Communications Ltd. 30187500 Final 25% of Video and Audio facilities services charges for TV Feed Production of IPL 2017. 6/17/17 Group M Media India Pvt Ltd 41388728 Advertisement IPL Season 2017- TV Activity for the month of March 2017 6/20/17 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2865659 Taxable portion of ICC & BCCI Test Ranking prize money 6/20/17 Amit Mishra 3212059 Taxable portion of ICC & BCCI Test Ranking prize money 6/20/17 R Ashwin 3479729 Taxable portion of ICC & BCCI Test Ranking prize money 6/20/17 Murali Vijay 3479729 Taxable portion of ICC & BCCI Test Ranking prize money 6/20/17 DNA Entertainment Network Pvt Ltd 8059416 Balance 50% for Hospitality setup cost for IPL Season 2017 at Bangalore, Kolkata, Mumbai & Hyderabad 6/20/17 R ASHWIN 10160915 Share of gross revenue 2015-16 Tournament played in outside India 6/22/17 K L RAHUL 4220689 Share of gross revenue 2015-16 Tournament played in outside India 6/22/17 AJINKYA RAHANE 11098846 Share of gross revenue 2015-16 Tournament played in outside India 6/27/17 Thomas Cook (India) Ltd 2700232 Foreign currency issue to Kapil Malhotra & Rishikesh Upadhyaya for India tour to West Indies 6/27/17 Rodeo Drive Luxury Products Pvt Ltd 4364825 Balance 25% and additional 9 watches for IPL Season 2017 6/28/17 Yourself for Service tax 13890967 Service tax for the month of June 2017 6/29/17 Yeshwant Barde 2804580 Match officials for IPL Season 2017 6/29/17 Anil Dandekar 3013920 Match officials for IPL Season 2017 6/29/17 K N Ananthapadmanabhan 3058920 Match officials for IPL Season 2017 6/29/17 Chinmaya Sharma 3118440 Match officials for IPL Season 2017 6/29/17 Manu Nayar 3129840 Match officials for IPL Season 2017 6/29/17 Javagal Srinath 3593520 Match officials for IPL Season 2017 6/29/17 A Nanda Kishore 3616020 Match officials for IPL Season 2017 6/29/17 Nitin Menon 3941280 Match officials for IPL Season 2017 6/29/17 Nandan 3941280 Match officials for IPL Season 2017 6/29/17 Surge Systems India Pvt Ltd 5107431 70% Advance for purchase of ground equipment to Assam Cricket Association 6/29/17 Mumbai Cricket Association 6300000 Hosting Fee for staging of IPL 2017 - Qualifier held on 16.05.2017 6/29/17 Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd 7116111 Release of withheld NCR - IPL Season 2016 (Debits for IPL 2016 withheld from NCR, Now Paid / Settled by the Franchisee) 6/29/17 Group M Media India Pvt Ltd 9218312 Advertisement IPL Season 2017- TV Activity for the month of March 2017 6/29/17 Mumbai Cricket Association 28250000 Advance against amount due to association -Hosting Fee to MuCA India V England 8th to 12th Dec 2016 6/29/17 Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association 28250000 Advance against amount due to association -Hosting Fee to MPCA India V England 8th to 12th Oct 2016 6/29/17 Group M Media India Pvt Ltd 33110860 Advertisement IPL Season 2017- TV Activity for the month of March 2017





Foreign Payments Date Name of the Party Amount (INR) Purpose 6/16/17 CRICKET SOUTH AFRICA 40344445 TOWARDS IPL 2016 RELEASE FEE (USD 620016.06 EQUIVALENT TO INR 40344445) 6/19/17 NEW ZEALAND CRICKET 13,587,336.00 TOWARDS IPL 2016 RELEASE FEE (USD 210656.37 EQUIVALENT TO INR 13587336) 6/22/17 HAWK EYE INNOVATIONS LTD 6,156,995.00 TOWARDS HAWK EYE SERVICES FOR INDIA VS ENGLAND SERIES AS PER INV NO 2300 (GBP 84000 LESS TDS 10.506% GBP 8825.04 NET GBP 75174.96, USD 95464.68 * 64.495) 6/23/17 PULSE INNOVATION LTD 3174800 TOWARDS DESIGN AND MAINTENANCE FEE FOR BCCI INTERNATIONAL WEBSITE FOR THE PERIOD MARCH 2017 TO MAY 2017 (INR 3547500 LESS TDS 10.506% INR 372700 NET INR 3174800) (GBP 39117.79 EQUIVALENT TO INR 3174800) (USD 49926) 6/28/17 RAGHUVIR KHEMANI 3568398 TOWARDS PROFESSIONAL FEES FOR SERVICES PROVIDED ON ECONOMIC EVALUATION OF THE OFFICE OF THE DIRECTOR GENERAL, COMPETITION COMM. OF INDIA SUPPLEMENTARY INVESTIGATION REPORT CASE NO 61, 2010 (USD 55300 * 64.528) 6/30/17 HAWK EYE INNOVATIONS LTD 29515797 HAWK EYE SERVICES PROVIDED DURING AUSTRALIA, BANGLADESH SERIES & IPL 2017 AND REIMBURSEMENT OF INTERNATIONAL FREIGHT COST UM3 AND UM5 DURING NEW ZEALAND SERIES (GBP 391359.49 TDS 10.506% GBP 40775.90 NET GBP 350583.59, USD 455933.96 * 64.737)

The payment details were taken from bcci.tv.

Not seeing names of senior players like Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni was a little surprising.