Duleep Trophy

BCCI replaces doping-tainted Abhishek Gupta with Akshay Wadkar for Duleep Trophy

Abhishek Gupta is presently serving an eight-month ban.

A day after announcing the squads for the Quadrangular tournament against South Africa and Australia and the three squads for the Duleep Trophy, BCCI has announced that it is replacing one player in the India Red squad because he is presently serving an anti-doping ban.

BCCI's All-India Senior Selection Committee had met in Kolkata on Sunday and announced the squads for the India 'A' and India 'B' teams which will compete against South Africa 'A' and Australia 'A' in the Quadrangular Tournament.

The committee also announced the squads for India Red, India Blue and India Green teams that will compete with each other in the Duleep Trophy. The committee had included Punjab wicketkeeper-batsman Abhishek Gupta in the India Red squad.

A statement from the BCCI said the board's anti-doping team had pointed out that Gupta is presently serving an eight-month ban for a doping violation, which is set to end on September 14. The committee announced that it has replaced Gupta with Vidarbha's keeper-batsman Akshay Wadkar.

Gupta had been handed a retrospective eight month ban in June, after his urine sample taken on January 15 tested positive for the banned terbutaline. Gupta had admitted the violation, and claimed he had taken the substance as part of medication to treat a respiratory illness.

The final squads for the Dupleep Trophy are as follows:
 
India Blue: Faiz Fazal (Captain), Abhishek Raman, Anmolpreet Singh, Ganesh Satish, N. Gangta, Dhruv Shorey, K.S. Bharat (WK), Akshay Wakhare, Saurav Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Basil Thampi, B Ayappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni
 
India Red: Abhinav Mukund (Captain), R.R. Sanjay, Ashutosh Singh, Baba Aparajith, Writtick Chatterjee, B. Sandeep, Akshay Wadkar (WK), S Nadeem, Mihir Hirwani, Parvez Rasool, R Gurbani, A Mithun, Ishan Porel, Y. Prithvi Raj
 
India Green: Parthiv Patel (Captain & WK), Prashant Chopra, Priyank Panchal, Sudeep Chatterjee, Gurkeerat Mann, Baba Indrajit, V.P. Solanki, Jajal Saxena, Karn Sharma, Vikas Mishra, K. Vignesh, Ankit Rajpoot, Ashok Dinda, Atith Sheth  

 

Duleep TrophyDuleep Trophy squadsIndia RedIndia BlueIndia GreenBCCIBCCI Selection CommitteeBCCI selectorsAbhishek GuptaAkshay Wadkar

