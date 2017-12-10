BCCI SGM: Members set to debate new FTP, Kochi compensation

New Delhi: The newly chalked Futures Tours Programme (FTP) and the hefty compensation of Rs 850 crore to defunct IPL franchise Kochi Tuskers Kerala will be discussed extensively when BCCI's Special General Meeting is held here on Monday.

While Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) is expected to have a conditional revocation of its ban, one thing where the whole body will be unanimous is not letting NADA test it's players.

The main topic of discussion will certainly be the new FTP calendar of Indian cricket from 2019 to 2021.

The members will be apprised by CEO Rahul Johri about two dedicated windows -- October-November along with February- March, where India would host international teams.

However, what can come up for discussion is the number of playing days in a year, which skipper Virat Kohli wants to be curtailed.

A section of the BCCI members are of the opinion that if top players want rest, they are free to take rest but the playing days should be board's prerogative.

"The players on one hand want a hike in pay and also want to have number of playing days curtailed. How is that possible? No one is putting players on gunpoint and making them play. The moment you are fatigued, take rest," a senior office bearer of the BCCI told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

He also cited a practical difficulty of lessening the number of days.

"Suppose if we curtail the number of days, the broadcasters will then pay us accordingly. Now we are in a position where we have to pay Rs 850 crore fine after losing the arbitration to Kochi Tuskers. From where will the money be recovered. In any case, FTP or pay hike can only be passed by the General body," he said.

However some members may still want to fight the Kochi Tuskers case and not merely give away the compensation.

"It's a huge amount and we need to think over it."

It was learnt that RCA's revocation of ban will be conditional.

"RCA's ban is all set to be revoked. Since they have withdrawn the litigation against BCCI and also Lalit Modi has resigned, it can be brought back to the fold. But once ban revoked, if Modi, who is banned for life tries to enter RCA, they will once again be banned," the official said.

The one aspect that everyone is on the same page is NADA testing where no inch would be given.

"We have nothing to do with NADA. They have no locus standi to test us. The members are all on same page," he said.

On a separate issue, it was learnt that there was no discussions on member countries having a free window during IPL.

"First things first. FTP is now a bipartite contract and binding. Secondly, IPL issue cannot be minuted in an ICC meeting. Thirdly, New Zealand, South Africa, Australia and West Indies during all these years for better part don't have series during IPL.

"The only country that plays series is England and the country that plays against them. For that you don't need to go to the ICC. Also CEO would never place anything on board at an ICC forum unless the General body passes it. So those reports are baseless," the official concluded.