Ben Duckett takes as subtle dig at R Ashwin as PCA announce Indian offie's association with Worcestershire

Ashwin will play his maiden county match against Gloucestershire on August 28 and might face his fellow countryman Pujara when his side goes up against Nottinghamshire on September 5.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 13:25
Ben Duckett takes as subtle dig at R Ashwin as PCA announce Indian offie&#039;s association with Worcestershire
PTI

New Delhi: Just a few days back it was announced that Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will play for English County Worcestershire after not being picked for India's limited overs squad against Sri Lanka. As the Professional Cricketers Association (PCA) announced Ashwin's arrival, England batsman Ben Duckett seemed to have taken a subtle dig at the Indian star.

"Welcome to county cricket & the PCA @ashwinravi99 - signed by @WorcsCCC as overseas player for rest of season," PCA's twitter account posted.

Duckett, who plays for Northamptonshire, rued the fact that his side has already played both of its matches against Ashwin's Worcestershire and hence he will not be able to put the Indian offie's skills to test in English conditions.

A few days ago, MSK Prasad, chairman of selectors, today confirmed that Ashwin has been cleared by the BCCI to play for Worcestershire, while also confirming the return of Cheteshwar Pujara to the county circuit with Nottinghamshire. 

"Cheteshwar Pujara and R Ashwin will be playing county cricket. Ashwin is part of other formats too, so it is a blessing in disguise for both of them because we will have a full fledged tour of five Tests in England next year," said Prasad.

"So it is always good to play and get that first hand feel of the conditions. We knew they have been contacting our players but from a selection point of view they have been rested first, and then they have been given consent by the BCCI to go and play county cricket," he added.

Ashwin is likely to make his county debut against Gloucestershire on August 28 and might face his fellow countryman Pujara when his side goes up against Nottinghamshire on September 5.

Ben Duckett, R Ashwin, Worcestershire, PCA, English county, Northamptonshire, Gloucestershire, cricket news

