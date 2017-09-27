close
Ben Stokes out of fourth ODI after arrest in Bristol

Ben Stokes and Alex Hales, both have been sent packing by the English management. 

Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 08:34
Ben Stokes out of fourth ODI after arrest in Bristol

London: England all-rounder Ben Stokes was arrested early on Monday after an incident in Bristol and will miss the fourth one-day international against West Indies, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

"He was held overnight and released under investigation, without charge, late on Monday and will not join the team in London," the ECB said in a statement.

Opener Alex Hales, who was with Stokes on Sunday night, will also miss Wednesday`s match at The Oval. The ECB said he had returned voluntarily to the city in the west of England to help police with their enquiries.

England have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match series, with the second game washed out.

Ben stokesAlex HalesCricket

