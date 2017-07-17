close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Bharat Arun clears the air around being India's next bowling coach, says not yet appointed by BCCI

After the much-anticipated announcement of Ravi Shastri's appointment as head coach of Team India, a fresh speculation mushroomed up as to who would be his support staff members. The 55-year-old former cricketer put forth the name of Arun as the bowling coach.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 13:26
Bharat Arun clears the air around being India&#039;s next bowling coach, says not yet appointed by BCCI
PTI

New Delhi: With the support of India's newly appointed head coach Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun is all set to be signed by BCCI as a bowling coach, at least that was what the cricketing fraternity knew about on Sunday. However, in a recent interview, Arun shrugged off all such rumours.

After the much-anticipated announcement of Ravi Shastri's appointment as head coach of Team India, a fresh speculation mushroomed up as to who would be his support staff members. The 55-year-old former cricketer put forth the name of Arun as the bowling coach. It wasn't much of a surprise as the duo had previously worked together during Shastri's two-year long stint as a Team Director of the national squad.

However, all reports and rumours silenced down when Arun was announced as the coach of VB Thiruvallur Veerans, a T20 team of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan was announced as the team's mentor. The competition is slated to begin from July 22 to August 20.

When interviewed by TOI on the ongoing speculation regarding him being signed by BCCI as the bowling coach, the 54-year-old said, "Not yet."

"As of now, I've to carry on normally, isn't it? If I do get the India job, I'll leave both the TNPL and the RCB," he added.

According to the conflict-of-interest issue, Arun has to leave behind all coaching associations with both TNPL and that of Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. Reports also say that officials of Hyderabad Cricket Association are once again keen on signing the former cricketer.

The fate of Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan, along with Arun will be decided on Tuesday, by a four-member BCCI panel comprising Committee of Administrators (CoA) memeber Diana Edulji, acting president CK Khanna, CEO Rahul Johri and acting secretary Amitabh Chadhuary.

TAGS

Bharat ArunRavi ShastriBCCITNPLRCBcricket news

From Zee News

Wimbledon 2017: When Garbine Muguruza asked Roger Federer, &quot;Are you ready to dance?&quot;
cricket

Wimbledon 2017: When Garbine Muguruza asked Roger Federer,...

Lewis Hamilton proud to rank among Formula One greats after record-equaling British GP win
Other Sports

Lewis Hamilton proud to rank among Formula One greats after...

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer becomes first player since Bjorn Borg to win title without dropping a set
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer becomes first player since Bj...

Roger Federer&#039;s class on grass: Twitter goes berserk as Swiss maestro clinches record eighth Wimbledon title
Tennis

Roger Federer's class on grass: Twitter goes berserk a...

ICC ODI rankings: Mithali Raj on verge of leapfrogging Meg Lanning as top-ranked batswoman
cricket

ICC ODI rankings: Mithali Raj on verge of leapfrogging Meg...

Other Sports

Women's Hockey World League Semi Final: India lose 0-3...

Don&#039;t laugh! I never dreamed I&#039;d be Wimbledon legend, says Roger Federer
Tennis

Don't laugh! I never dreamed I'd be Wimbledon leg...

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer offers no guarantees he will be back at All England Club
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer offers no guarantees he will...

Sports schedule for the day: July 17, 2017
Other Sports

Sports schedule for the day: July 17, 2017

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video