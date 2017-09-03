Brendon McCullum tweets picture of broken arm after getting ruled out of CPL

New Delhi: New Zealand star Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the Caribbean Premier (CPL). This has come following an injury while playing a match on Sunday. The Kiwi dasher was playing for Tinbago Knight Riders against Barbados Tridents when he suffered a broken arm.

Expectedly, McCullum went to the hospital after the injury to get an x-ray done and he then posted a picture of the test on Twitter announcing his exit from the league for this season.

@CPL over for this year unfort. Been a ride with @TKRiders brothers! Many thanks to all for your support! Luck team! pic.twitter.com/eWZDiQpoQL — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) September 3, 2017

McCullum was on 26 when he was hit on his left arm by pacer Wayne Parnell, forcing him to retire during the CPL match on Sunday. The 35-year-old scored 335 runs in 10 matches at an impressive average of 55.83 in the ongoing season of the CPL.