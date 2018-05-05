हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shivam Mavi

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has heaped praise on rookie Kolkata fast bowler Shivam Mavi, saying he is the future of Indian bowling.

Brett Lee calls Shivam Mavi future of Indian bowling
Mumbai: Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has heaped praise on rookie Kolkata fast bowler Shivam Mavi, saying he is the future of Indian bowling.

Mavi, who was part of the World Cup-winning U-19 team led by Prithvi Shaw, had impressed everyone with his performance.

Now, he is part of the Kolkata in the ongoing Indian Premier League and has taken three wickets in seven games so far.

"I think Mavi has got everything. His actions are beautiful and he packs himself as a fully furnished bowler.

"With youngsters like Mavi, it's extremely important to play with confidence, enjoying the spirit of the game," Lee, a Star Sports Select Dugout expert, was quoted as saying in a media release.

"He knows what he is doing and it looks like he really enjoys his cricket. I think Mavi for me is the future for Indian bowlers," added Lee, who in his prime troubled even top-notch batsmen with his pace.

KKR, currently on the third spot, lock horns with defending champions Mumbai in a thrilling IPL contest on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium here.

Tags:
Shivam MaviKolkata Knight RidersBrett LeeIPL 2018Cricket
