हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BCCI

CAB to get BCCI's Best Overall Performance Award' for 2017-18

The Cricket Association of Bengal has been awarded the 'Best Overall Performance Award' of the BCCI for the 2017-18 domestic season for the consistency of its senior and junior men and women's teams.

CAB to get BCCI&#039;s Best Overall Performance Award&#039; for 2017-18
Twitter

Kolkata: The Cricket Association of Bengal has been awarded the 'Best Overall Performance Award' of the BCCI for the 2017-18 domestic season for the consistency of its senior and junior men and women's teams.

Bengal cricketer Deepti Sharma has been named for the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for Best Women Cricketer (Senior Domestic) in the 2017-18 season, the CAB stated in a release.

Both the awards would be conferred at the BCCI Annual Awards function to be held at Hotel ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru on June 12. 

"The fact that we recently got the Best Pitch and Ground awards for the domestic season as well as the IPL, and now the Best Overall Performance Award for consistency is not only a matter of satisfaction but it also shows that Bengal cricket is heading in the right direction," CAB joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya stated in the release.

Tags:
BCCICricket Association of BengalDeepti SharmaJagmohan DalmiyaHotel ITCCricket

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close