CAC has decided to keep announcement of next Indian coach on hold, reveals Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly, who along with Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman interviewed five candidates for the high-profile job, said that the panel wanted to talk to Virat Kohli before coming to the final decision.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 17:57
New Delhi: Hours after he said that the name of the new coach for the Indian cricket team will be announced by today evening, Cricket Advisory on Committee (CAC) member Sourav Ganguly said that the panel had decided to hold up the name of the new coach.

Speaking at a press conference, "We have decided to hold on to the announcement. We need a few more days, talk to people, talk to the captain."

More to follow..

