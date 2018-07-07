हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
MS Dhoni

Captain cool Dhoni turns 37

Twitterati storms Twitter as Captain cool turns 37

Pic courtesy: IANS

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of India’s most successful captains, turned 37 on Saturday. The Indian team's senior-most player, Dhoni, also reached the coveted milestone of playing 500 international matches during the second T20 International against England, on Friday. In doing so, Dhoni became the third Indian after Sachin Tendulkar (664) and Rahul Dravid (509) to breach the 500 match barrier in International cricket.

ICC took to Twitter to congratulate Dhoni on the achievement: 

In 499 international matches so far, the wicket-keeper batsman has taken 602 catches and effected 178 stumpings. 

Dhoni made his One day International (ODI) and Test debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and in  2005 against Sri Lanka, respectively. With a total of 9967 runs in ODIs, Dhoni is regarded among the best batsmen to represent India. He has played 90 Tests, 318 ODIs, 91 T20Is, and 295 matches in total, so far. 

Hailing from Ranchi, Dhoni was appointed as the Indian team’s skipper in 2007. He also led India to win various trophies including ICC World Cup T20 (2007), Cricket World Cup (2011), ICC Champions Trophy (2013). India also topped the Test cricket rankings for the first time under Dhoni's captaincy in 2009.  

He played 194 matches as captain, in which India won 107 matches and lost 72.

Former Indian Cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to wish Captain cool: 

Indian Cricketer Suresh Raina was also not behind in wishing Dhoni on Social media:

Dhoni was recently awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian award, in 2018. He was also honored with an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel from the Indian Territorial Army in 2011. Dhoni also led the Chennai based franchise to a record third Indian Premier League title, equalling Mumbai’s record.  

