Captain Cool Mithali Raj reads book before smashing England in 2017 Women's World Cup opener

Indian skipper Mithali Raj was seen reading a book while sitting on the Indian bench and her calmness during the all-important clash.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 09:38
Captain Cool Mithali Raj reads book before smashing England in 2017 Women&#039;s World Cup opener
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Team India secured a convincing victory over England in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 opener but it wasn't just their on-field performance that made headlines. Indian skipper Mithali Raj was seen reading a book while sitting on the Indian bench and her calmness during the all-important clash.

India piled up an imposing 281 for three in their 50 overs thanks to fifties from Smriti Mandhana (90) and Punam Raut (86), who put on 144 for the first wicket, as well as 71 from skipper Mithali Raj.

Only reigning world champions Australia had previously made a success of chasing a bigger target in a women`s one-day international.

England just about kept themselves in the hunt and were still in with a chance thanks to Fran Wilson`s maiden fifty at 229 for six in the 44th over.

But her departure for 81 -- one of four run-outs in the innings -- left the lower order of England, now a team of full-time professionals, with too much to do.

Three-times champions England, who've won the previous two World Cups staged in their own country, were eventually bowled out for 246.

With the contest over, Mithali instantly became a sensation on Twitter, as Tweeple couldn't stop themselves from hailing her calmness.

Mithali later tweeted the reason behind her 'book readin.'

All the eight teams involved in the World Cup -- England, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, the West Indies and Sri Lanka -- will play each other the once, with the top four then going on to contest the semi-finals.

