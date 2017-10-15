Celebrity Clasico: Everything you need to know about Virat Kohli's All Heart FC vs Ranbir Kapoor's All Stars FC

New Delhi: The second edition of the charity celebrity football match between Team India cricketers and Bollywood stars was made official by none other than Virat Kohli on his official Facebook account.

It has also been confirmed that the Indian cricket team captain will lead his team All-Heart FC against Ranbir Kapoor's All-Stars FC.

The match will be played on October 15 at the Mumbai Football Arena in Andheri at 7:00 pm and will be broadcast live on Star Sports network from 06:00 PM IST.

Sharing the news on his Facebook account, Kohli wrote:

The celebrity match also took place last season at the same venue with the All-Heart XI having some big names from the Indian cricket team like Kohli, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Kohli and Dhoni are self-confessed maniacs of the beautiful game. The last edition of the celebrity encounter ended with a final score of 2-2 with KL Rahul scoring a late equalizer for Virat's team.

The match will be organized by Virat Kohli's 'The Virat Kohli Foundation' and Abhishek Bachchan's 'Playing for Humanity'. All proceeds from the match will go to charities. This is not the first time though that Virat Kohli has gotten involved with football. He is a massive fan of English champions Chelsea and is also involved in the ISL as a co-owner of the franchise FC Goa.

All Heart FC squad: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rohan Bopanna, Umesh Yadav, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahl, Hardik Pandya, Zaheer Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, S Badrinath, Sreejest P, Pawan Negi, Digvijay Rawat, Anup Sridhar, Anirudh Srikanth, Mangaldas

All Stars FC: Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Leander Paes, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar, Arjun Kapoor, Dino Morea, Kartik Aaryan, Arman Jain, Shabir Ahluwalia, Nishant Mehra, Sachin joshi, Jim Sarbh, Vivian DSena, Karan Veer Mehra, Aadar jain, Vikram Thapa, Rohan Shrestha, Harpreet Baweja, Shashank Khaitan