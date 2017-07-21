close
Chaminda Vaas named Sri Lanka's pace bowling coach for India series

Ramanayake, who resigned after the series against Zimbabwe, cited "personal reasons" for ending a two-year stint following his reappointment in 2015.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 19:13
Chaminda Vaas named Sri Lanka&#039;s pace bowling coach for India series
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Legendary Sri Lankan pacer Chaminda Vaas has been roped in to replace Champaka Ramanayake as the hosts' bowling coach for the bilateral series against India, that begins on July 26.

"Sri Lanka Cricket today ( July 21) announced that ace paceman Chaminda Vaas has been drafted into the National side to guide the pace attack for the India tour of Sri Lanka," the board confirmed in a statement.

"The series opener takes place in Galle on July 26. The former new ball seamer has been at the helm of the National program working with the feeder squads since August last year and joins the national team as specialist fast bowling coach ahead of the India tour," it added.

Since August 2016, Vaas has been working with Sri Lanka's feeder squads into the national team.

Ramanayake was the first bowling coach appointed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board in March 2008 after heading Sri Lanka's fast-bowling academy for seven years. He is highly regarded among the current lot of Bangladesh fast bowlers, particularly for guiding many of them in their youth during his stint. He has often been credited with the rise of Rubel Hossain and Shafiul Islam.

