Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore look to revive South Indian derby in IPL 2018

New Delhi: The ban on Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals was officially over in July and on 15th August, Royal Challengers Bangalore tweeted CSK revived the South Indian derby while also wishing a happy Independence Day.

CSK did not participate in the last two editions of the Indian Premier League as they were serving their suspension for involvement in the 2013 spot-fixing scandal. Now that they are set to make a comeback in IPL 2018, the RCB camp reminded them of the rebirth of the South Indian derby.

".@ChennaiIPL We've missed the South Indian derby! Waiting to #PlayBoldTogether in the 2018 #VIVOIPL! Happy #IndependenceDay!", RCB's twitter handle wrote.

A quick reply came from the CSK Twitter account, "Can't wait! #whistlepodu together soon! ".

In the last two editions of the IPL, BCCI had replaced the Chennai and Rajasthan teams with Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions.