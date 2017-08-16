close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore look to revive South Indian derby in IPL 2018

In the last two editions of the IPL, BCCI had replaced the Chennai and Rajasthan teams with Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 11:07
Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore look to revive South Indian derby in IPL 2018
Courtesy: Twitter (@RCBTweets)

New Delhi: The ban on Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals was officially over in July and on 15th August, Royal Challengers Bangalore tweeted CSK revived the South Indian derby while also wishing a happy Independence Day.

CSK did not participate in the last two editions of the Indian Premier League as they were serving their suspension for involvement in the 2013 spot-fixing scandal. Now that they are set to make a comeback in IPL 2018, the RCB camp reminded them of the rebirth of the South Indian derby.

".@ChennaiIPL We've missed the South Indian derby! Waiting to #PlayBoldTogether in the 2018 #VIVOIPL! Happy #IndependenceDay!", RCB's twitter handle wrote.

A quick reply came from the CSK Twitter account, "Can't wait! #whistlepodu together soon! ".

In the last two editions of the IPL, BCCI had replaced the Chennai and Rajasthan teams with Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions. 

TAGS

Chennai Super KingsRoyal Challengers BangaloreIPL 2018TwitterIndependence Day

From Zee News

Serena Williams targeting &#039;outrageous&#039; Australian Open title defense
Tennis

Serena Williams targeting 'outrageous' Australian...

No 1 wicket-keeper in the world, Wriddhiman Saha walking into MS Dhoni&#039;s shoes: Ravi Shastri
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

No 1 wicket-keeper in the world, Wriddhiman Saha walking in...

Head knock not serious, David Warner expected to be fit for Bangladesh tour
cricket

Head knock not serious, David Warner expected to be fit for...

Matthew Hayden wins hearts by posting English version of India&#039;s National Anthem on Independence Day
cricket

Matthew Hayden wins hearts by posting English version of In...

WATCH: Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle lit up post-match presentation with dance moves
cricket

WATCH: Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle lit up post-match presenta...

Sunil Gavaskar draws similarities between Hardik Pandya and David Warner
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sunil Gavaskar draws similarities between Hardik Pandya and...

Cincinnati Open: Juan Maritin Del Potro, Nick Kyrgios advance; Milos Raonic withdraws in Cincinnati
Tennis

Cincinnati Open: Juan Maritin Del Potro, Nick Kyrgios advan...

Bundesliga 2017-18 Preview: Bayern Munich expected to win sixth straight title
Football

Bundesliga 2017-18 Preview: Bayern Munich expected to win...

UCL Play-offs: Hoffenheim miss penalty as Trent Alexander-Arnold screamer gives Liverpool 2-1 first leg lead
Football

UCL Play-offs: Hoffenheim miss penalty as Trent Alexander-A...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video