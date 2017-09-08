close
COA drafts new BCCI constitution, to be submitted in court before September 19

During its August 23 hearing, the apex court had instructed the COA to prepare a draft of the new constitution as per the Lodha panel recommendations.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 - 16:28
COA drafts new BCCI constitution, to be submitted in court before September 19
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) on Friday confirmed that a new constitution of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been drafted.

Vinod Rai, head of COA, said that the same will be submitted to the apex court before September 19. He, however, revealed that there will be no sixth status report.

Rai last month claimed that, "It is a work in progress. We (COA) are meeting on September 8 in Delhi, where we will finalise the constitution."

During its August 23 hearing, the apex court had instructed the COA to prepare a draft of the new constitution as per the Lodha panel recommendations.

Then, the court ordered that the draft constitution should be prepared by August 30, considering the upcoming September 30 BCCI elections.

"It all depends on Supreme Court's go ahead,' Rai said on meeting the deadline.

A bench of Justices Dipak Misra, AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud had said that the draft constitution would be based on its directions of July 18, 2016 and its order of July 24, 2017 by which it had agreed to re-examine the one state one vote principle, the size of the selection committees and the status of associate members.

