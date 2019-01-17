हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hardik Pandya

Pandya and Rahul were slammed over their sexist comments on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee with Karan'.

CoA seeks appointment of ombudsman, cites Pandya-Rahul controversy

New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Thursday sought directions from the Supreme Court on the appointment of an ombudsman to deal with the much-talked-about controversy involving Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul.

The top court appointed senior advocate PS Narasimha as amicus curiae to assist it in the case after senior advocate Gopal Subramanium withdrew himself as amicus. The court, meanwhile, deferred the hearing on multiple applications for next week.

Pandya and Rahul were slammed over their sexist comments on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee with Karan'. Despite an apology to fans and their own teammates, Pandya and Rahul were suspended by the BCCI and ousted from a three-match ODI series against Australia in Sydney.

