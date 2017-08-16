close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

CoA seeks Supreme Court's directive for removal of current BCCI office bearers

CoA said that SC order was deliberately misconstrued by BCCI office-bearers to oust Johri from July 26th SGM.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 16:43
CoA seeks Supreme Court&#039;s directive for removal of current BCCI office bearers
PTI

New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (COA) have sought Supreme Court's directive for removal of current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office bearers.

The CoA had earlier served a notice to top BCCI office-bearers, including acting president C.K. Khanna, for not allowing CEO Rahul Johri to attend its latest Special General Meeting (SGM).

Furthermore, the CoA also said that SC order was deliberately misconstrued by BCCI office-bearers to oust Johri from July 26th SGM.

Acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry were also served the notice.

"First, the CEO of BCCI as well as the administrative staff including the legal team was asked to leave the meeting on the basis that they are not office bearers. Secondly, the totally neutral expression 'etc' was treated as an excuse to bring in a series of issues aimed at unravelling the fundamental core of the reforms mandated by this Hon'ble Court including disqualification of office bearers, constitution of apex council, clear demarcation of functions, powers, duties and obligations between professional management and Apex Council, etc," the report stated.

The COA has also accused BCCI for not looking into basic issues like 'conflict of interest' and the appointment of Ombudsman. 

"Even fundamental issues such as conflict of interest rules and appointment of Ombudsman were not implemented during the SGM held on July 26, 2017. It is obvious that the whole idea was to stonewall the fundamental core of reforms mandated by this Hon'ble Court and make the same a dead letter. 

"It appears that the intention was also to ensure that the Committee of Administrators would not receive a firsthand account of the proceedings during the SGM and hence the CEO of BCCI and other administrative staff including the legal team were asked to leave the meeting," the report further read.

"The CEO was asked to leave despite clear directions from the CoA to the effect that the CEO shall be entitled to attend every SGM and other meetings of the BCCI. The office bearers of the BCCI, instead of reprimanding the constituent members who were suggesting that BCCI officials including the CEO leave the meeting, did absolutely nothing," the report stated.

"The BCCI units have no intention of implementing the fundamental core of the reforms mandated by the SC," CoA further said in a statement to the apex court.

TAGS

BCCICOASupreme CourtAmitabh ChoudharRahul JohriCK Khanna

From Zee News

Peter Handscomb&#039;s inclusion could free up a spot: Adam Gilchrist
cricket

Peter Handscomb's inclusion could free up a spot: Adam...

Let us rewrite history against England: West Indies coach Stuart Law
cricket

Let us rewrite history against England: West Indies coach S...

Bundesliga: Germany&#039;s Bibiana Steinhaus to become first female referee in a top European league
Football

Bundesliga: Germany's Bibiana Steinhaus to become firs...

Dhanraj Pillay, Sourav Ganguly to play in charity match with Diego Maradona
Football

Dhanraj Pillay, Sourav Ganguly to play in charity match wit...

Gylfi Sigurdsson undergoes medical ahead of record £45 million move to Everton from Swansea City
Football

Gylfi Sigurdsson undergoes medical ahead of record £45 mill...

Pakistani club cricketer Zubair Ahmed dies after being struck by bouncer
cricket

Pakistani club cricketer Zubair Ahmed dies after being stru...

WATCH: David Warner retires hurt after being hit in neck by Josh Hazlewood bouncer
cricket

WATCH: David Warner retires hurt after being hit in neck by...

Venus Williams wins Round 1 match at Cincinnati Masters
Tennis

Venus Williams wins Round 1 match at Cincinnati Masters

ICC takes step to resume cricket in Pakistan, hires international security company
cricket

ICC takes step to resume cricket in Pakistan, hires interna...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video