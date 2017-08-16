CoA seeks Supreme Court's directive for removal of current BCCI office bearers

New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (COA) have sought Supreme Court's directive for removal of current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office bearers.

The CoA had earlier served a notice to top BCCI office-bearers, including acting president C.K. Khanna, for not allowing CEO Rahul Johri to attend its latest Special General Meeting (SGM).

Furthermore, the CoA also said that SC order was deliberately misconstrued by BCCI office-bearers to oust Johri from July 26th SGM.

Acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry were also served the notice.

"First, the CEO of BCCI as well as the administrative staff including the legal team was asked to leave the meeting on the basis that they are not office bearers. Secondly, the totally neutral expression 'etc' was treated as an excuse to bring in a series of issues aimed at unravelling the fundamental core of the reforms mandated by this Hon'ble Court including disqualification of office bearers, constitution of apex council, clear demarcation of functions, powers, duties and obligations between professional management and Apex Council, etc," the report stated.

The COA has also accused BCCI for not looking into basic issues like 'conflict of interest' and the appointment of Ombudsman.

"Even fundamental issues such as conflict of interest rules and appointment of Ombudsman were not implemented during the SGM held on July 26, 2017. It is obvious that the whole idea was to stonewall the fundamental core of reforms mandated by this Hon'ble Court and make the same a dead letter.

"It appears that the intention was also to ensure that the Committee of Administrators would not receive a firsthand account of the proceedings during the SGM and hence the CEO of BCCI and other administrative staff including the legal team were asked to leave the meeting," the report further read.

"The CEO was asked to leave despite clear directions from the CoA to the effect that the CEO shall be entitled to attend every SGM and other meetings of the BCCI. The office bearers of the BCCI, instead of reprimanding the constituent members who were suggesting that BCCI officials including the CEO leave the meeting, did absolutely nothing," the report stated.

"The BCCI units have no intention of implementing the fundamental core of the reforms mandated by the SC," CoA further said in a statement to the apex court.