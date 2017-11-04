Colin Munro becomes fourth batsman to hit two T20I hundreds

New Delhi: New Zealand opener Colin Munro, who almost swung the decisive third and final ODI against India in Kanpur for his team, hammered a hundred in just 54 balls that included six fours and seven sixes in Rajkot on Saturday.

Munro, who blasted his way to a 52-ball 75 in the Kiwi chase of India's 337, completed his hundred after stealing a couple of ruins on the third delivery of the penultimate over.

A second T20I century for Colin Munro, coming off just 54 balls. He becomes just the fourth player to hit two T20I 100s. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/KOTDeDSKfY — ICC (@ICC) November 4, 2017

With this ton, Munro became the fourth batsman in the world to score two hundreds in the shortest format of the game.

Two 100s in T20Is by...

Brendon McCullum

Chris Gayle

Evin Lewis

Colin Munro#IndvNZ — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 4, 2017

Earlier, Kane Williamson opted to bat and his side started the proceedings in an aggressive manner.

The right-left batting combination of Martin Guptill and Munro piled up 105 for the first wicket before Guptill gave an easy catch to Hardik Pandya stationed at long off position off Yuzvendra Chahal.

Later, captain Williamson became the victim of the debutant and his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Mohammed Siraj to give the fast bowler his first international wicket.

While Munro scored runs in an aggressive manner, he also rode a bit on his luck as the left-hander was dropped twice and survived a run-out chance but capitalised on the chances given to him well to score his second T20I ton.

For India, it was Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah who put a halt on New Zealand's run flow in Rajkot.

The Virat Kohli-led Team India are leading the three-match T20I series 1-0 and today's match is a must-win for the visitors.