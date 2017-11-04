हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Colin Munro becomes fourth batsman to hit two T20I hundreds

Munro, who blasted his way to a 52-ball 75 in the Kiwi chase of India's 337, completed his hundred after stealing a couple of ruins on the third delivery of the penultimate over.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 04, 2017, 20:42 PM IST
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: New Zealand opener Colin Munro, who almost swung the decisive third and final ODI against India in Kanpur for his team, hammered a hundred in just 54 balls that included six fours and seven sixes in Rajkot on Saturday.

With this ton, Munro became the fourth batsman in the world to score two hundreds in the shortest format of the game.

Earlier, Kane Williamson opted to bat and his side started the proceedings in an aggressive manner. 

The right-left batting combination of Martin Guptill and Munro piled up 105 for the first wicket before Guptill gave an easy catch to Hardik Pandya stationed at long off position off Yuzvendra Chahal.

Later, captain Williamson became the victim of the debutant and his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Mohammed Siraj to give the fast bowler his first international wicket. 

While Munro scored runs in an aggressive manner, he also rode a bit on his luck as the left-hander was dropped twice and survived a run-out chance but capitalised on the chances given to him well to score his second T20I ton. 

For India, it was Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah who put a halt on New Zealand's run flow in Rajkot.

The Virat Kohli-led Team India are leading the three-match T20I series 1-0 and today's match is a must-win for the visitors.

