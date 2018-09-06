हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Colin Munro hits 90

Colin Munro hits 56-ball 90 as Trinbago Knight Riders beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 67 runs in CPL 2018

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@TKRiders

New Zealand cricketer Colin Munro on Wednesday demolished Guyana Warriors at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Munro hit a stunning 56-ball 90 to help Trinbago Knight Riders beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 67 runs in the Caribbean Premier League 2018. 

The firebrand cricketer smashed 10 fours and four sixes and stitched a massive 135-run partnership for the second wicket with Dinesh Ramdin (39), anchoring Knight Riders to a total of 170 runs.  

 

 

Munro leads the top-scorer list with 436 runs in eight matches at a stunning strike rate of 148.29. The left-hander has, so far,  hit five half-centuries, 44 fours and 18 sixes in the tournament. Munro is only 23 runs away from breaking the most runs in a single season record of 458, set by West Indies’ Chadwick Walton. 

 

 

In response, Guyana Warriors suffered an early setback after Chadwick Walton (4), Luke Ronchi (0), Shimron Hetmyer (11) failed to trouble the scores, reducing Warriors to 21/3 in the fourth over. The Warriors failed to build meaningful partnerships and succumbed to the mounting run-rate (103/10) in the 18th over. All-rounder Roshon Primus top-scored with an unbeaten 36 off 30 balls. 

The dominant win saw Trinbago Knight Riders top the points table with 12 points (+1.310). Knight Riders have won six and lost two out of their eight matches and are favourites to finish on the top with two league-stage matches remaining in their fixture. The Guyana Amazon Warriors sit on the third position behind Trinbago and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (11 points). 

Brief Score: 

Trinbago Knight Riders win by 67 runs 

Trinbago Knight Riders 170/7 (20) ( (Colin Munro 90, Dinesh Ramdin 39 / Sohail Tanvir 3-27, Shepherd 3-29) 

Guyana Amazon Warriors 103/10 (17.4) (Roshon Primus 36* / Ali Khan 3-22)

