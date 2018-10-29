हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia accused of creating "cheating" culture

Players were interviewed and surveys were conducted with anonymous respondents directing criticism at CA. 

Cricket Australia accused of creating &quot;cheating&quot; culture
Image Credits: Reuters

Cricket Australia (CA) has been accused of creating a "win-at-all-costs" environment which led to a recent cheating scandal and the reputation of one of the country`s most loved sports being damaged.

An independent review released on Monday called CA "arrogant and controlling" and suggested that steps be taken to make sure that the ethics of the game are being upheld by the governing body, report Xinhua news agency.

In March, three players including captain, Steve Smith and vice captain David Warner received 12 month bans for ball tampering during a test match against South Africa.

The incident was a blow for fans already disillusioned by recent poor behaviour which differs greatly from that of a game historically defined by it`s sportsmanship, and led many to question the state of play.

Players were interviewed and surveys were conducted, with anonymous respondents directing criticism at CA. 

"CA does not handle situations well when it goes against them- they revert to bully tactics or worse, ostracising," a survey respondent said.

"The core complaint is that the organisation does not respect anyone other than its own," the review stated. 

Additionally, the report recommended that player behaviour be considered during team selection, stating that "selectors be required to take account of a player`s character as well as their skills as a cricketer when making a selection."

Smith and Warner are two of the top performers in the side with Smith considered among the greatest batsmen of all time. However, even before the ball tampering scandal the pair had a reputation for leading a volatile team. 

Following the release, players responded by revealing a "pact" which they hope will give those at all levels of Australian cricket words of guidance during the upcoming summer.  

The pact says, "We recognize how lucky we are to play this great game. We respect the game and all of its traditions. We want to make all Australians proud."

Tags:
Cricket AustraliaSouth AfricaAustraliaSteve SmithDavid Warner

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close