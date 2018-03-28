Cricket Australia confirm 12-month bans on Steve Smith, David Warner

Johannesburg: Sacked Australia captain Steve Smith and David Warner have both been banned for 12 months for their roles in the ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town, Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Wednesday.

Cameron Bancroft, who was caught on camera scuffing up the ball with improvised sandpaper, was banned for nine months following the scandal, which has outraged the fans, jolted the sponsors and prompted CA to send the trio home from South Africa.

"David Warner will not be considered for team leadership positions in the future," CA said in the statement. The cricket body in its statement mentioned that Warner's role in this event and an apparent lack of contrition contributed towards the sanctions.

Warner was held responsible for carrying out the exercise to artificially tamper the ball and then guiding a young player to carry out the plan. The statement said that Warner was charged for not just advising a junior how to tamper with the ball but was also found guilty for the demonstration to how it could be done.

In a series of charges slapped on Warner, one of them was the concealment of such an activity from match officials and failing to report it voluntarily.

On the other hand, Steve Smith's fault was similar, saying that despite knowing it fully, the skipper didn't take steps to prevent the ball from getting tampered. Further, he was also charged for directing Bancroft to hide the incriminating evidence, which in this case was the yellow-coloured sandpaper tape, in his trousers rather than informing the officials about it.

Lastly, Cricket Australia made it clear that despite the crime, Smith and Bancroft will be eligible for leadership roles in the future but their comebacks will depend on current form, their stature in the team and most importantly, the acceptance of fans and public.