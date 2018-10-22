हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cricket Australia asks Al Jazeera to substantiate allegations of corruption

Australian Cricketers’ Association Chief Executive Alistair Nicholson labelled the accusations as "unsupported" and insisted that the players were "sick" and "tired" after being subjected to accusations. 

Image Courtesy: Reuters

Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) asked Al Jazeera on Sunday to substantiate their allegations of corruption by providing un-edited and concrete evidence to the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) on Sunday. 

This statement was released on Sunday following the release of a documentary by Al Jazeera accusing cricketers from top cricketing nations like Australia, India, Pakistan and England of indulging in spot-fixing. 

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland said in a statement that Cricket Australia’s Integrity Unit had conducted a concrete review of the latest claims by the Al Jazeera which failed to reveal any evidence of corruption by cricketers who had formerly represented the nation or were currently involved.

"Prior to the broadcast of Al Jazeera’s documentary, Cricket Australia’s Integrity Unit conducted a review of the latest claims by Al Jazeera, from a known criminal source, and, from the limited information provided by Al Jazeera, our team have not identified any issues of corruption by any current or former player, including in relation to Big Bash League matches," the statement said.  

"We have full confidence in our players in also protecting the game, and we are working closely with the ACA to keep them informed of any developments," the statement added.

Sutherland further asked the Al Jazeera to provide un-edited and concrete evidence to the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU). 

"We urge Al Jazeera to provide all un-edited materials and any other evidence to the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit," Sutherland stated.

Australian Cricketers’ Association Chief Executive Alistair Nicholson also labelled the accusations as "unsupported" and said that the players were "sick" and "tired" after being subjected to accusations. 

"The players and the ACA remain committed to taking genuine match-fixing claims seriously and cooperating in any investigation process should it be required. However, as I said two months ago, enough is enough when it comes to unsupported accusations which unfairly tarnish players reputations," the statement said. 

"The players are sick and tired of being subject to accusations, without the proper evidence to substantiate it," Nicholson added in his statement.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also released a statement on Sunday reaffirming its commitment towards acting out against corruption.  

Cricket AustraliaAustralian Cricketers' AssociationAl JazeeraJames Sutherland

