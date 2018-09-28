Cricket: Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga, Rashid Khan amongst big names to feature in 2nd edition of T10

Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga, Morne Morkel and Rashid Khan are some of the big names of world cricket who will feature in the second edition of the T10 League to be played in Sharjah from November 23 to December 2.

The eight teams featuring in the second edition of the T10 league have formed shrewd combinations from a pool of 64 top cricketers in the players' draft. Eight teams - Kerala Kings, Punjab Legends, Maratha Arabians, Bengal Tigers, The Karachians, Rajputs, Northern Warriors and Pakhtoons - have been drawn into two groups to fight it out.

The masterminds behind the teams and the league get together for a group photo as all teams look satisfied after an intense player draft event. #T10Drafts #BusAbDus #T10League pic.twitter.com/3EisV41val — T10 League (@T10LeagueTweets) September 26, 2018

This year, two teams- The Karachians and Northern Warriors- have been added to the list of the earlier six teams. This will expand the support and fan base of the T10League, a tournament recognised by the ICC.

This year's players' draft featured a number of Afghan players who displayed exceptional skills in international cricket after gaining Test status.

Last year's champions Kerala Kings have picked up top players like Chris Gayle, Junaid Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tom Curran, Fabian Allen, Niroshan Dickwella, Benny Howell, as well as Imran Nazir, who will be making a strong come back after being on the sidelines for a while.

Players such as Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Luke Ronchi, Muhammad Sami, Zahir Khan, Umar Akmal, Mitchell McClenaghan, Tom Moores, Anwar Ali, Jade Dernbach and Hassan Khan have been selected by last year's runner-up team Punjabi Legends.

Bengal Tigers have picked up Morne Morkel, Aamir Yamin, Mohammed Nabi, Kusal Perera, Sherfane Rutherford, Kevon Cooper, Dan Christian, Ali Khan and Rayad Emrit from the draft while Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Asif Ali have previously been selected by the team.

Maratha Arabians, led by the Afghan sensation Rashid Khan, have picked up Alex Hales, Kamran Akmal, James Faulkner, Lasith Malinga, James Vince, Liam Livingstone, Brendan Taylor, Adam Lyth, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Najibullah Zadran and Richard Gleeson.

The Pakhtoons picked up Liam Dawson, Mohammed Irfan, David Willy, Colin Munroe, Andre Fletcher, Sohail Khan, Sharfuddin Ashraf, Chadwick Walton, Shahpur Zadran, Cameron Delport and Gulbadin Naib.

Mohammed Hafeez, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammed Shahzad, Tymal Mills, Carlos Brathwaite, Rahat Ali, Samit Patel, Qais Ahmad, Ben Dunks, Peter Trego and Shan Masood were respectively selected by the Rajputs.

Amongst the newcomers, the Karachians picked up Jofra Archer, Thisara Perera, Ben Cutting, Muhammad Nawaz, David Malan, Fawad Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Joe Clarke, Samiullah Shenwari and Muhammed Irfan Jr.

Another newcomer, Northern Warriors chose Ravi Bopara, Rovman Powell, Harry Gurney, Chris Green, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Kharry Pierre and Kennar Lewis from the draft with Dwayne Smith and Nicholas Pooran already selected beforehand.