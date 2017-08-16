close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Curtly Ambrose talks sledging, staring and fast bowling

During a recent interview in the media, Ambrose opened up about a variety of subjects.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 20:19
Curtly Ambrose talks sledging, staring and fast bowling

New Delhi: Few people in the history of cricket have left a lasting impression the way the great West Indian fast bowler Curtly Ambrose did. Having picked up 405 Test wickets at under 21, his career was simply like a dream. West Indies cricket has changed a lot since the days of the great man.

During a recent interview in the media, Ambrose opened up about a variety of subjects. On sledging in cricket, Ambrose (as quoted by Foxpots.com.au), while talking to BBC, said, “I despise players who sledge. It’s not part of cricket in my opinion. I believe if you’re good enough, you should let the five and a half ounces do the talking for you. That’s what I did.”

On his big tall frame and his famous stare, the 53-year-old said, “Well, it was never intentional. But being six-foot-eight, you can bowl pretty fast, that’s intimidation enough. It’s just been a part of my game from ever since because I’m such a highly competitive person.”

Meanwhile, he also had a piece of advice for English seamer Mark Wood as he said, “You can’t get carried away as a fast bowler. My advice to Woody would be simply this: continue to put the ball in the right areas, force the batsmen to play, and don’t get too carried away with extra bounce because that could be detrimental to your bowling.”

TAGS

Curtly AmbroseCricketInterviewSledgingStaringFast bowling

From Zee News

India&#039;s pace spearhead Mohammed Shami promises more success, hails family-like team atmosphere
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's pace spearhead Mohammed Shami promises more su...

Javelin thrower Davinder Singh Kang claims AFI told him to drop out of London World Championships
Other Sports

Javelin thrower Davinder Singh Kang claims AFI told him to...

Revealed! Why Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina failed to make India squad for Sri Lanka limited-overs series
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Revealed! Why Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina failed to make Ind...

Garry Kasparov suffers first loss in comeback event
Other Sports

Garry Kasparov suffers first loss in comeback event

South Africa batsman Hashim Amla is considering Kolpak deal: Report
cricket

South Africa batsman Hashim Amla is considering Kolpak deal...

Vice-captaincy is huge honour, says Rohit Sharma
cricket

Vice-captaincy is huge honour, says Rohit Sharma

Nita Ambani kicks off second season of RFYS&#039; national football competition
Football

Nita Ambani kicks off second season of RFYS' national...

Ravi Shastri reserves special praise for Cheteshwar Pujara, says middle-order batsman is batting like dream
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Ravi Shastri reserves special praise for Cheteshwar Pujara,...

Saina Nehwal faces tough comeback test at World Championships in Scotland
Badminton

Saina Nehwal faces tough comeback test at World Championshi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video