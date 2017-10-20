Dale Steyn targets November return at South Africa's domestic T20 competition

New Delhi: South African pacer Dale Steyn has revealed that he has finally recovered from the shoulder injury he suffered while bowling against Australia during last November`s Test series. The fast bowler also hinted a possible comeback at next month`s South African domestic Twenty20 competition.

"My arm is perfect if anything its stronger than it was before because it`s (been) reinforced with a pin," the 34-year-old told ESPNcricinfo.

"It`s 100 percent now. I`ve just got to start reminding myself how to bowl at high speeds because I haven`t done it for a year."

Steyn, 34, also expressed his desire to work under South Africa's new head coach Ottis Gibson. He matter of factly said that he's existed because, the for the first time in his career he will have a head coach who was a bowler.

"It gets me excited because he (Gibson) is on the same wavelength as us. For the first time its also great to see that the head coach is out in the middle when the bowlers are bowling and not in the nets with the batters," Steyn added.

Regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers, Steyn has so far played 85 Tests, 116 ODIs and 42 T20Is for South Africa, taking 417, 180 and 58 wickets respectively.