close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Darren Sammy fears for future of West Indies cricket as T20 comes first

West Indies won the World Twenty20 in 2012 and 2016, but have had little success in cricket`s other formats recently.

AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 09:32
Darren Sammy fears for future of West Indies cricket as T20 comes first

London: Former captain Darren Sammy has warned that leading players will continue to favour plying their trade in Twenty20 tournaments around the world ahead of representing the West Indies.

Cricket West Indies pick players for their international sides only if they feature in that format domestically, meaning the likes of star batsman Chris Gayle and all-rounder Marlon Samuels are absent from the Test and one-day squads.

Most of the region`s top players appear in the Caribbean Premier League Twenty20 tournament but their first-class and one-day competitions often clash with far more lucrative Twenty20 events elsewhere in the world.

All-rounder Sammy, who has not played for the West Indies since leading them to the 2016 World Twenty20 title in India, believes there`s no prospect of the big names returning to international duty any time soon.

"With the current administration I don`t see that happening," Sammy told BBC Radio Five Live on Monday.

"I can`t tell a player not to play in a league when it could make them financially stable to look after their family," the 33-year-old added.

West Indies won the World Twenty20 in 2012 and 2016, but have had little success in cricket`s other formats recently.

They are currently eighth in the International Cricket Council Test rankings and ninth in the ODI standings -- a position that saw them fail to qualify for this month`s Champions Trophy in England and Wales.

"The way we structure our cricket, we`re not going anywhere," Sammy added.

"I`m very scared we will be relegated to be playing against Ireland and Scotland. It`s very sad for us.

"If you really have West Indies cricket at heart you will have the right players for all the formats playing and helping you get to tournaments," he added ahead of their upcoming tour of England.

TAGS

Darren SammyWest Indies CricketCricket West IndiesChris GayleMarlon Samuelscricket news

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

WATCH: MS Dhoni pacifies angry Mohammed Shami for confronting Pakistani fan post ‘Who’s your Daddy?’ taunt
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: MS Dhoni pacifies angry Mohammed Shami for confronti...

South Africa&#039;s T20 league: Faf du Plessis hopeful tournament will halt talent exodus
cricket

South Africa's T20 league: Faf du Plessis hopeful tour...

After being arrested, Tiger Woods says he&#039;s getting &#039;professional help&#039;
Other Sports

After being arrested, Tiger Woods says he's getting...

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez &#039;not contemplating&#039; Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s departure
Football

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez 'not contemplat...

Kevin Pietersen has no regrets over T20 pioneer role, hails English players&#039; participation in IPL 2017
cricket

Kevin Pietersen has no regrets over T20 pioneer role, hails...

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Diego Maradona picks his...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video