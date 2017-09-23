close
David Warner downplays threat of Indian spinners

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 20:51
New Delhi: Under-fire Australian vice-captain David Warner has played down the threat of the Indian spinners ahead of the third ODI versus India in Indore. Australia are 2-0 down in the five-match series and need to win the next match to stay alive in the series.

Warner was quoted to be saying by ANI, "I find that the players can read them. One or two of the players probably can't see the seam. Players react of the wicket. One needs to have a game plan against spin. When you lose wickets in clumps, one gets tentative. One has to apply pressure."

He also said, "If you get off to a good start and the spinners come on, it is a different ball game. The tempo is different."

He further said, "We have noticed in the last, sort of 12 months, we've had a batting collapse in both formats. So that is something that we are really going to try and you know work on and what is the answer to that, we don't know; that's just what happens in this game, you know. It will turn around and when it does turn around, it will turn around fast and very well."

