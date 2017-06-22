close
Day of retirements for New Zealand: Black Caps lose Luke Ronchi, Jeetan Patel on same day

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 16:49
New Delhi: It turned out to be a day of retirements for New Zealand cricket team. Hours after Luke Ronchi announced his retirement from international cricket, Jeetan Patel also called his time.

A report in stuff.co.nz claimed that Patel, 37, confirmed his international retirement, saying the spinner had played his last match for New Zealand at age 37.

The off-spinner played 24 Tests, 43 ODIs and 11 T20Is taking 65, 49 and 16 wickets respectively. He last represented the Black Caps in an ODI match against Bangladesh last month.

Earlier, wicket-keeper batsman Ronchi announced his retirement.

"It was a dream come true," Ronchi said in a statement released by New Zealand Cricket. "I can`t think of a better time to have been involved with New Zealand cricket."

The 36-year-old played four Tests, 85 ODIs and 32 T20 matches in total with this month`s Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh his last for the Black Caps.

Both the Wellington players will miss the new 21-strong contract list, to be announced on Friday.

