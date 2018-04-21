DD helpless against RCB bowlers, come up with worst Powerplay batting show in IPL 2018

Delhi came up with the worst Powerplay batting performance in IPL 2018 when they scored just 28/2 in six overs against Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won and toss and put the visitors into bat with the rain forecast in mind. The pitch turned out be a little slow and the Delhi batsmen had a hard time dealing with it in the first six overs.

Chris Woakes, who bowled the first over of the match, conceded just six runs. Umesh Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal bowled three and two overs respectively. Fast bowler Umesh conceded just 13 runs in those overs and accounted for Delhi skipper Gautam Gambhir whose miscued pull shot found Chahal. Gambhir scoffed 10 balls for his three runs.

After Gambhir's departure, legspinner Chahal made Jason Roy's life miserable. Roy, who scored 91 not out off 56 balls in Delhi's win against Mumbai earlier in the season, appeared totally at sea against the wily Chahal. His embarrassing show of 5 off 16 balls came to an end when Chahal cleaned him up in last over of the Powerplay.

While Delhi's batting show was the worst in the Powerplay overs by any team this season, the RCB bowlers made a big improvement on their bowling in the first six overs.

Runs conceded by @RCBtweets bowlers this season during powerplay...

68/2

50/3

52/1

60/2

28/2 - tonight by #RCB bowlers. This is now the best PP performance by any bowling side this season!#ReinventYourGame#RCBvDD — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 21, 2018

Earlier, both teams made one change each ahead of the encounter. For RCB, Sarfaraz Khan was dropped in favour of Manan Vohra. For Delhi, Mohammed Shami lost his place and Harshal Patel replaced him for his first game of the season.