DDCA members oppose Justice Vikramjit Sen's amendments

A total of 87 amendments were proposed by Justice Sen at the meeting at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Saturday, but strongly opposed by the DDCA members.

IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 00:10
New Delhi: The members of the Delhi District & Cricket Association (DDCA) on Saturday strongly opposed the amendments to the body`s constitution proposed by Justice Vikramjit Sen.

A total of 87 amendments were proposed by Justice Sen at the meeting at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Saturday, but strongly opposed by the DDCA members.

Talking to IANS, Narendra Bakshi, an ordinary member of the association, pointed out certain proposals, which he said "are irrelevant and strongly need a change. We are totally against it". The proposals which Bakshi wanted be rectified include proposals no. 52, 53, 55, 60, 64, 65, 66.

One of the many proposals that was suggested to be rectified read,"The Board of Directors Shall consist of Office Bearers including President, Vice-President, Secretary, Joint Secretary and Treasurer and other Directors three amongst whom shall include one representative of the players, a woman and a first class cricket player of India."

To this, Justice Sen said, "we have heard and noted your points, we will rectify the same and come back. The meeting is adjourned until July".

TAGS

Delhi cricketDDCAJustice Vikramjit Sencricket news

