Delhi may lose all IPL 2018 matches because of smog

Thiruvananthapuram: With Delhi's smog taking a turn for the worse during the ongoing third cricket Test against Sri Lanka, Delhi Daredevils home matches in next year`s Indian Premier League (IPL) may be shifted to the Green Park International Stadium here.

The stadium had won rave reviews after hosting a rain drenched Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and New Zealand last month.

Also read: Doctors say no to sport in Delhi as cricketers choke in smog

Speaking to IANS, Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) secretary Jayesh George said that the issue could be discussed during the special general body meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) scheduled for December 11.

"We, the KCA would only be glad to host the matches here, as we have proved our mettle in organising an international T20 match and that too in a brand new stadium. We will put up our hands, if this option is there if any team asks for our support," George said.

The facilities at the stadium earned lavish praise, especially from Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Moreover it was a sell out crowd as well, as the state capital was hosting an international cricket match after three decades. Thus the Delhi Daredevils team might not have to think twice about the revenue aspect as well.