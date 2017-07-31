close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ENG vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 4: Ben Stokes rips through South Africa top order, leaves Proteas on brink of defeat

Two wickets from successive balls in Ben Stokes` third over removed Quinton de Kock (5) and Faf du Plessis (0) and ended faint South Africa hopes of mounting a rearguard action in pursuit of their nominal target of 492.

Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 08:57
ENG vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 4: Ben Stokes rips through South Africa top order, leaves Proteas on brink of defeat
Reuters

London:L England ripped apart South Africa`s top order in Sunday`s final session at the Oval to bear down on a victory that would put them 2-1 up with one to play in the four-test series.

Two wickets from successive balls in Ben Stokes` third over removed Quinton de Kock (5) and Faf du Plessis (0) and ended faint South Africa hopes of mounting a rearguard action in pursuit of their nominal target of 492.

Although Stokes failed to record what would have been the first-ever test hat-trick at the Oval, the damage was done. Du Plessis` wicket, lbw without playing a shot to a first-ball inswinger, was a particular blow, with South Africa needing their captain to survive at least into Monday.

The tourists limped to the close on 117-4, still 375 short of their target with a day`s play remaining.

The battling Dean Elgar was unbeaten on 72 despite a painful blow to his finger, and Temba Bavuma on 16, as England turned to Moeen Ali to try to secure another breakthrough.

Elgar had been fortunate to survive on nine, dropped by Keaton Jennings at third slip off Jimmy Anderson, and went on to strike seven fours in his 77-ball half-century.

No one else provided much resistance. Before Stokes struck, Stuart Broad removed opener Heino Kuhn for 11 and Toby Roland-Jones dismissed Hashim Amla for the second time in the match, this time having South Africa`s danger man sharply caught by Joe Root in the slips for five.

England have a further 98 overs available on Monday to complete the victory and vindicate Root`s decision to delay his declaration to apply maximum pressure to South Africa.

England`s new captain eventually called time when Jonny Bairstow was dismissed before tea after a breezy 63 which lifted England, who had resumed on 74-1, to 313-8.

After Jennings departed early for a painstaking 48, debutant Tom Westley pushed on to a maiden half-century, an innings that should ensure an extended run at England`s problem number three spot.

Westley went on to make 59 before he was stumped misjudging a dash at Keshav Maharaj. Root (50) followed soon afterwards, top-edging the same bowler after recording a half-century for the ninth successive match.

England gradually accelerated with Stokes (31) and Roland-Jones (23 not out) joining Bairstow in some lusty blows as England`s lead extended way beyond the test record for a successful final innings run chase of 418.

If South Africa fail to survive on Monday, it will complete a one-sided sequence in each of the tests. England won by 211 runs at Lord`s before South Africa hit back with an even more emphatic 340-run victory at Trent Bridge.

The final test starts in Manchester on Friday, August 4.

TAGS

Ben stokesEngland Vs South AfricaEng vs SAEngland vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 4Dean Elgarcricket news

From Zee News

Daniel Ricciardo slams &#039;amateur&#039; teammate Max Verstappen following opening lap incident in Hungarian GP
Other Sports

Daniel Ricciardo slams 'amateur' teammate Max Ver...

FINA: Caeleb Dressel equals Michael Phelps&#039; record, claims 7 gold medals in single world championships
Other Sports

FINA: Caeleb Dressel equals Michael Phelps' record, cl...

ENG vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 4: England six wickets away from victory; South Africa need 375 runs
cricket

ENG vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 4: England six wickets away from v...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: U Mumba overcome Haryana Steelers, Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans on Super Sunday
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: U Mumba overcome Haryana Steelers,...

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka: Yuvraj Singh trolls KL Rahul for pouting in selfie with Virat Kohli
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka: Yuvraj Singh trolls KL Rahu...

Jonty Rhodes to mentor Tamil Nadu Premier League team Ruby Kanchi Warriors
cricket

Jonty Rhodes to mentor Tamil Nadu Premier League team Ruby...

Manchester United on verge of completing Nemanja Matic&#039;s signing from Chelsea: Reports
Football

Manchester United on verge of completing Nemanja Matic...

Steve Smith should be his own leader, says Michael Clarke
cricket

Steve Smith should be his own leader, says Michael Clarke

On verge of 50th Test, Cheteshwar Pujara claims his father to be his worst critic
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

On verge of 50th Test, Cheteshwar Pujara claims his father...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video