ENG vs SA: South Africa's Kagiso Rabada suspended for second England test

Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 08:50

London: South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been suspended from next week`s second test against England at Trent Bridge for using "inappropriate language" towards batsman Ben Stokes, the International Cricket Council said on Friday.

The ICC said Rabada, 22, had four demerit points within 24 months with his latest breach of its Code of Conduct and would also have to pay a fine of 15 percent of his match fee.

The offence occurred on the first day of the opening test at Lord`s on Thursday when Stokes was leaving the field having been caught behind by Quinton de Kock after nicking a bouncer from Rabada.

The ICC said in a statement: "Rabada was found guilty of ... using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an International Match”.

ENG vs SA. England vs South Africa, South Africa, Kagiso Rabada, Ben stokes, ICC, cricket news

