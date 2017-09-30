ENG vs WI: Joe Root surpasses Virat Kohli to become third quickest to 4000 ODI runs

New Delhi: England batsman Joe Root added yet another feather to his illustrious cap as his side managed an astounding nine-wicket victory over West Indies in the fifth and final ODI in Southampton on Friday. With Root's run-a-ball 42, he overhauled India skipper Virat Kohli to become the third quickest batsman to breach the 4000-run mark in ODI cricket.

Heading into the Southampton encounter, the Test captain was exactly 46 runs behind the mark. Eyeing a fighting 288-run total amassed by the touring West Indies side, openers Jason Roy (96) and Jonny Bairstow (141 n.o) stitched a ravishing 156-run partnership. Root chipped in brilliance after the dismissal of the former and thus took England through in the final ODI match. With two boundaries and one six, he notched up a 44-ball 46 as he breached the 4000-run mark in the 50-over format of cricket. That too with a classy six down the track off the final delivery of their innings.

With mere 91 innings, Joe Root hence became the third fastest cricketer to achieve the feat. He went past Virat Kohli and Aussie opener David Warner, who had both reached the mark in 93 ODI innings. Leading the chart is South African batsman Hashim Amla (81), followed by West Indies legend Viv Richards (88).

Overall, he is the 103rd cricketer to breach the milestone and amongst English batsman he is the 10th on the list. And since his debut in 2013, only Kohli and AB de Villiers have amassed 4000 runs in ODIs. Adding to it, he is also the fatstest among England cricketers.