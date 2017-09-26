Ben Stokes arrested in Bristol after England's win over West Indies

New Delhi: Celebrated England all-rounder Ben Stokes was arrested over an incident in Bristol. The incident happened after England's victory in the third ODI against West Indies on Sunday, in which Stokes scored 73.

In the bar incident, Stokes reportedly injured his hand. His team-mate Alex Hales was also present, and both have been suspended for the final two ODIs of the series.

The ECB today released statement to confirm the development.

"Stokes was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning, 25 September, following an incident in Bristol," it read.

The 26-year-old was however released without charge.

"You will understand that we cannot offer further detail at this stage but will provide any updates when we can," the statement continued.

Andrew Strauss, England's director of cricket, added: "I went to see Ben last night down in Bristol. I will be addressing players this afternoon after practice. We will obviously be launching our own investigation into the circumstances surrounding this. The Ashes selection will be going ahead as planned."

Reports in British media claimed that a 27-year-old man suffered facial injuries and was taken to the Bristol Infirmary for treatment after disorder in the Queens Road and Clifton Triangle area on Monday. The incident is thought to have taken place near the Mbargo nightclub.

England captain Eoin Morgan said of the incident before Wednesday’s match against West Indies.

Stokes, regarded as world's premier all-rounder, has played 39 Tests, 62 ODIs and 21 T20Is.