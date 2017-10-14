England all-rounder Ben Stokes marries fiancee Clare Ratcliffe – Video

New Delhi: Scandal-hit England all-rounder Ben Stokes has married his fiancee Clare Ratcliffe at a country church in Somerset on Saturday.

The 26-year-old's England team-mates Joe Root, Stuart Broad and Alastair Cook were among the guests at the church service.

Stokes remains under a cloud of investigation following a brawl outside a nightclub in Bristol last month. The all-rounder injured his right hand in the fight, and the bandaged hand was prominently visible during the ceremony.

He was arrested on 26 September hours England's win over the West Indies in their third ODI match on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm, but was released.

But he was released without charge but remains under investigation.

Ratcliffe is the mother of his two children. The wedding was reportedly followed by a reception at a luxury hotel nearby.

The couple got engaged in 2013.