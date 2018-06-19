हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
England shatter cricket ODI world record with 481/6: A look at top 10 ODI team scores

England on Tuesday created a new One Day International world record by smashing 481/6 against Australia at Trent Bridge. The feat was achieved by the English cricket squad with a belligerent batting display by JM Bairstow and AD Hales, who scored 139 (92) and 147 (92) respectively.

Interestingly, the record for the second highest score in ODIs is also held by England. The previous milestone was set by England in 2016 when the team had scored 444 for the loss of three wickets against Pakistan.

Here’s a look at top 10 team scores in the history of One Day International cricket:

1. 481/6 by England vs Australia on June 19, 2018.

2. 444/3 by England vs Pakistan in 2016.

3. 443/9 by Sri Lanka vs The Netherlands in 2006.

4. 439/2 by South Africa vs West Indies in 2015.

5. 438/9 by South Africa vs Australia in 2006.

6. 438/4 by South Africa vs India in 2015.

7. 434/4 by Australia vs South Africa in 2006.

8. 418/5 by South Africa vs Zimbabwe in 2006.

9. 418/5 by India vs West Indies in 2011.

10. 417/6 by Australia vs Afghanistan in 2015.

