England vs India, 2nd T20I live updates from Cardiff

Cardiff: Having showcased a strong brand of cricket in the T20Is against minnows Ireland, Team India registered a comprehensive performance against hosts England in the first T20I and would now be looking to maintain their unbeaten run here. In the 2nd T20I, the visitors would once again look at using spin to the maximum even though England have promised to come better prepared.
India defeated England in the series opener in Manchester by 8 wickets last Tuesday. The match was mostly about two men - Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul. While Yadav claimed five wickets for a paltry 24 from his four, KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten 101 to take his team through the finish line.
Not that England did not have sparks of brilliance. The opening stand of 50 between Jason Roy and Jos Buttler did establish a firm foundation but only for the remaining batsmen to flounder their way back. Had it not been for a late 15-ball unbeaten 29 from David Willey, the target of 160 could have been even lesser.
In reply, Shikhar Dhawan (4) may have missed out - and would want to make up for it - but no one else did. Rohit Sharma flexed his muscles with a six and three boundaries in his 30-ball 32 but KL Rahul took the spotlight with five sixes and 10 boundaries which - along with Virat Kohli at the other end - was more than enough to sink England.
(2nd T20I match preview: India look set to wrap series)
Can Indian batsmen once again rise to the occasion and lash out? Will Kuldeep Yadav's spin once again outfox the English or will the hosts rise up and turn the tide on spin?
Here are the live and latest updates from the 2nd T20I match:
* Out! Kohli (47) fails to reach to what would have been a well-deserved fifty. He finds a diving Joe Root at fine leg off Willey's bowling. India 111/5 after 17.1.
* India bring up 100 in 16 overs with Kohli and Dhoni batting with trademark maturity.
* MS Dhoni walks out to a loud cheer from supporters in the stands.
* Out! Raina (26) is completely outfoxed by Rashid's spin. He steps out to target deep mid-wicket but got himself stumped instead. India 80/4 after 12.2.
* Kohli takes charge as he punishes Rashid Khan for a four and a six. The six, however, was a lifeline extended to him as Jason Roy not only failed to grab it but may have pushed it beyond as well.
* In the first T20I, India had scored 103/1 in the first 10 overs while chasing. Currently, the score is at 52/3 after 10.
* Raina has begun on a positive note and has helped himself to two boundaries already. India 41/3 after 8.
* Two new men in the middle - Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina.
* Out! It's the big wicket in KL Rahul. He goes for the straight drive off Plunkett but misses the ball completely. India 22/3 after 4.5.
* Out! Dhawan (10) pays the price for being slow to complete a run despite Morgan fumbling at point. India 22/2 after 4.2.
* KL Rahul in the middle. He would be hoping to carry on from where he left off in the previous match.
* Out! Rohit Sharma (6) falls after hitting the first boundary of the innings. He becomes Jake Ball's first victim in T20Is. India 7/1 after 2.
* Just one run from the first over. India 1/0 after 1.
* Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma to take strike for India. David Willey to begin proceedings with the ball.
* Morgan says the decision to bring in Jake Ball is keeping the quality of opposition and the size of the ground in mind. While Bell is a pacer, Morgan adds that he is hoping practicing spin against bowling machines will help his team take on Indian spinners better.
Kohli says he would have wanted to field first as well but adds that pressure is on England to secure a win.
Teams:
England: JJ Roy, JC Buttler, AD Hales, EJG Morgan (capt), JM Bairstow (wk) JE Root, DJ Willey, CJ Jordan, LE Plunkett, AU Rashid and JT Ball.
India: RG Sharma, S Dhawan, KL Rahul, V Kohli (capt), SK Raina, MS Dhoni (wk), HH Pandya, YS Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, B Kumar and UT Yadav.
* Team news: Moeen Ali makes way for Jake Bell. India remain unchanged.
* Toss! Eoin Morgan wins it and says England will field first.
* Weather update: Clear skies over Cardiff to remain all through the course of the match. The temperature to range between 27C and 16C.
* England all-rounder Chris Jordon admitted during a press conference on Thursday that India deserved to win the opening T20I but that his team is not perturbed with the prospect of facing spin again. "We are not at all worried (about playing spin). We've got some very experienced players in our dressing room, some very, very good players of spin," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
* The match will begin from 2200hrs. A packed stadium is expected at Sophia Gardens - a venue known for being extremely welcoming to away fans.
* Expected pitch: The pitch at Sophia Gardens is usually on the slower side but Tuesday's track could be an absolute belter. Dry, flat and under hot conditions, Cardiff can expect some serious batting prowess from players from both teams.
* Did you know? England have never lost a T20I match in Cardiff.
* A lot has been said about England's inability to play against spin. Well, since the first T20I, the English cricketers have reportedly stood and played against a bowling machine specifically capable of throwing all sorts of turning balls at them. If the team has to challenge India though, it would be as much about how English spinners - mainly Moeen Ali - bowl as about how English batsmen bat.