England vs South Africa 2017, third Test match, Day 3: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

England take on South Africa in the third Test match at Kennington Oval in London for Day 3 action on Saturday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 09:43
England vs South Africa 2017, third Test match, Day 3: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: England are on top in the third Test match. After winning the toss and electing to bat, England made 353 all out. In response, South Africa were in deep trouble as they ended Day 2 at 126 for the loss of eight wickets. Here are all the details on how you can catch the action from this third Test which is crucial since the four-match series is currently locked at 1-1:

Date:

Day 3 action of the third Test match between England and South Africa will be on July 29, 2017 (Saturday).

Time:

The day’s action will begin at 3.30 pm IST (the regular time for the start of play every day).

Where:

The third Test match of the series is being played at Kennington Oval in London.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the tour are with the Star Sports network which will broadcast the match.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.com.

EnglandSouth AfricaStreamingtelecastCricket

