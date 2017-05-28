close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Ben Stokes, Mark Wood seal series win with thrilling 2-run win

The series, a warm-up for the Champions Trophy tournament in England and Wales that starts next week, concludes at Lord`s on Monday.

AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 - 00:10
England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Ben Stokes, Mark Wood seal series win with thrilling 2-run win

London: England beat South Africa by just two runs to win the second one-day international at Southampton on Saturday to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

South Africa, set 331 to win, finished on 328 for five, with Quinton de Kock making 98.

The world`s top-ranked ODI side needed 20 off the last two overs when David Miller (71 not out) struck Jake Ball for a six and a four off successive deliveries.

Yet with a mere 10 now wanted off as many balls, South Africa -- often accused of `choking` in pressure situations -- saw Miller and Chris Morris fail to score the runs they required as Ball and fast bowler Mark Wood both held their nerve.

Earlier, Ben Stokes made 101 and Jos Buttler a dashing 65 not out as England posted a total of 330 for six after losing the toss.

The series, a warm-up for the Champions Trophy tournament in England and Wales that starts next week, concludes at Lord`s on Monday.

Brief scores:

England 330-6, 50 overs (B Stokes 101, J Buttler 65 no)

South Africa 328-5, 50 overs (Q de Kock 98, D Miller 71 no, AB de Villiers 52; L Plunkett 3-64)

Result: England won by two runs

Series: England lead three-match series 2-0 

TAGS

England Vs South AfricaQuinton de KockBen stokesDavid MillerMrk WoodJos ButtlerICC Champions Trophycricket news

From Zee News

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Javelin thrower Rohit Yadav fails dope test, to be stripped off Asian youth medal
Other Sports

Javelin thrower Rohit Yadav fails dope test, to be stripped...

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga warms up for Roland Garros with Lyon clay breakthrough
Tennis

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga warms up for Roland Garros with Lyon cla...

FA Cup final, Arsenal 2 – 1 Chelsea: Aaron Ramsey fires Arsene Wenger to record seventh title
Football

FA Cup final, Arsenal 2 – 1 Chelsea: Aaron Ramsey fires Ars...

Stan Wawrinka holds Geneva title ahead of French Open bid
Tennis

Stan Wawrinka holds Geneva title ahead of French Open bid

WATCH: Super &#039;flexible&#039; man AB de Villiers UNDONE by monster delivery from Liam Plunkett in England-South Africa 2nd ODI match
cricket

WATCH: Super 'flexible' man AB de Villiers UNDONE...

England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Magical Jos Buttler reverse pull is one shot everyone&#039;s talking about — WATCH
cricket

England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Magical Jos Buttler rever...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video