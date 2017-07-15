close
England vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2: James Anderson's five-fer - watch video

James Anderson also went on to become the first fast bowler in the history of world cricket to take 300 wickets in their home country.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 22:39
England vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2: James Anderson&#039;s five-fer - watch video
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: England speedster James Anderson took all South Africa's remaining four wickets as the tourists were bowled out for 335 on the second day of the second Test against England at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

James Anderson did all the damage in a burst of four wickets for four runs in 16 balls.

Watch his wickets here:

Anderson became the first bowler to take 300 Test wickets in England and Wales on Friday when he dismissed Dean Elgar on the first morning of England's clash with South Africa.

He also went on to become the first fast bowler in the history of world cricket to take 300 wickets in their home country.

The seamer reached the milestone when he dismissed the visiting captain with score at 18-0 in the second Test at Trent Bridge. The 34-year-old is already England's leading wicket taker in history, having picked up 471 dismissals in his 124 matches.

England Vs South AfricaJames Andersoncricket news

