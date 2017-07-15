England vs South Africa, second Test match 2017, Day 2: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: England will lock horns with South Africa for Day 2 action in the second Test match of the four-match series on Saturday. The match is being played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

On Day 1 of the match, South Africa won the toss and elected to bat. They posted 309 for six in their allotted 90 overs.

Top scoring for South Africa was Hashim Amla who made 78. For England, Stuart Broad bagged three scalps.

Date:

Day 2 action of the second Test match between England and South Africa will be on July 15, 2017 (Saturday).

Time:

The day’s action will begin at 3.30 pm IST.

Where:

The second Test match of the series is being played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the tour are with the Star Sports network which will broadcast the match.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.com.