England vs West Indies 2017, first Test match, Day 2: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

England take on West Indies in the first Test match at Birmingham for Day 2 action.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 13:32
New Delhi: England take on West Indies in the first Test match for Day 2 action on August 18, Friday. The match is being played at Edgbaston in Birmingham. It is a three-match series. On Day 1 of the ongoing Test, England won the toss and elected to bat. They made 348 for the loss of three wickets in their allotted 90 overs.

Here are all the details on how you can catch the action:

Date:

Day 2 action of the first Test match between England and West Indies will be on August 18.

Time:

The day’s action will begin at 6.30 pm IST (the regular time for the start of play every day).

Where:

The first Test match of the series is being played in Birmingham.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the tour are with the Star Sports network which will broadcast the match.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.com.

England Vs West Indies

