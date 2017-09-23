close
England vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST

England are 1-0 up in the series. While they won the first match, the second game was washed out. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 14:11
New Delhi: The third ODI of the five-match series between England and West will be played on September 24, Sunday. England are 1-0 up in the series. While they won the first match, the second game was washed out.

It is interesting that there has been rain around in both the matches as even the first match was reduced to 42 overs a side.

So one would hope that the weather holds up for the third ODI and we have an exciting match on the cards. The game will be played at the County Ground, Bristol.

Here are some details on the game:

Live streaming

The game will be streamed live on Hotstar.com.

Live telecast

The match will be telecast live on television on the Star Sports network.

Time in IST

The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place half an hour before at 3 pm IST.

