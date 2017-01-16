Epic Tuk Tuk Knock: Otaga Country skipper Fraser Wilson stuns cricket fraternity by scoring 0 off 119 balls
A club cricketer in New Zealand has entered history books for a very rare record. The batsman spent two hours at the crease and remained unbeaten on 0!
New Delhi: A club cricketer in New Zealand has entered history books for a very rare record. The batsman spent two hours at the crease and remained unbeaten on 0!
Otago Country skipper Fraser Wilson faced 119 balls and could not open his account in a Hawke Zone Cup elimination match against Southland in Alexandra. While he was looking to save the match for his team, the effort went in vain.
According to a report on foxsports.com.au, Wilson, who came to the crease while his team was wobbling at 6/99, tried his best and batted for 126 minutes.
Set 345 to win in its second innings, Otago were bowled out for 141.
Batting at number 8, Wilson frustrated the bowlers by batting for 23 overs, along with Tom Myles (28 off 68).
After Myles' dismissal, Wilson further frustrated the Southland attack by batting for 12 more overs with No. 10 Sam Blakely.
Blakely was dismissed by Kurt Thompson, who went on to remove Mark Knox with the second ball of the last over to win the match for his team.
In the first innings, Wilson scored 20 off 35 balls in his team's 140-run total.
He followed that up with figures of 4-52 in Southland’s second innings.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Exclusive: Para SF of Indian Army - The specialised combat force!
- Haryana Minister Anil Vij takes back his insulting comments against Gandhi
- 24 dead after boat carrying 40 capsizes in river Ganga in Patna; many still missing
- Dr Subhash Chandra Show: What characteristics define a true leader?
- Tourists flock to Manali as snowfall takes a short break
- Abhishek Bachchan reveals the moment when Aishwarya Rai said 'yes' to him
- India vs England, 1st ODI: As it happened...
- India vs England, Pune ODI: MS Dhoni still the boss; convinces Virat Kohli with spot on DRS call — WATCH
- India vs England, 1st ODI: Ravichandran Aswhin steals the show with huge six — WATCH
- Petrol price hiked by 42 paisa per litre, diesel by Rs 1.03 a litre