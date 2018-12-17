हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs Australia

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke believes Virat Kohli may have been wrongly dismissed

While Handscomb claimed that he had completed a clean catch, the Indian skipper was not as certain and gestured with his palms upraised while shaking his head.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@cricketcomau

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke believes that Indian captain Virat Kohli may have been wrongly dismissed on day three of the second Test between India and Australia in Perth.

Kohli stood his ground after edging a Pat Cummins delivery to second slip with Peter Handscomb making no mistakes after being handed a low chance to his right.   

Kohli then started walking down towards the pavilion before being adjudged 'Out' on the screen.  

"I hate third umpire for catches, I really do, because when you slow something down so much, you can see the doubt," said Clarke. 

"This dismissal was given out because the on-field umpire puts his finger up (for a soft-signal). If that's given not out on-field (then) 100 per cent it stays not out (after the third umpire review). It's given out on-field and then you've got to look at it so closely," he added.  

"Does (Handscomb's) fingers get under the ball? Yes, they do. Does the ball touch the grass? I think yes, it does. Even if it splits the fingers. Because of the momentum of the ball (hitting) the hand, splits those two middle fingers and that's where I think the ball does touch the grass," concluded Clarke. 

Indian pacer-bowler Jasprit Bumrah further expressed that the visitors were surprised by the decision but had decided to move on. 

"But now that's been done, it's been done, we will move forward with the game," said Bumrah. 

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon, on the other hand, told reporters that the hosts were adamant about the catch being a clean one. 

"We thought it was out, so the conversation was 'great catch'," stated Lyon.

